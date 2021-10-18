Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4, Black Panther 2, and more delayed by Marvel

Disney has delayed multiple major upcoming movies, including Doctor Strange 2, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther 2.

Marvel Phase 4 has been massively shaken up, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness being pushed from March 25, 2022, until May 6, 2022, taking Thor: Love and Thunder's release date. The Thorquel has been moved back to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release slot of July 8, while the Black Panther sequel moves to November 11, the date held by The Marvels. That Captain Marvel follow-up has been pushed in 2023, while Ant-Man 3 has been moved from February to July 2023.

As a result of the massive shake-up, there will be a sixth-month wait between the upcoming Eternals, reaching cinemas in early November, and the next Marvel movie. But don't be too worried, we are getting a few new Marvel TV shows on Disney Plus in the meantime, including Hawkeye later in November.

Other movies delayed by Disney include the next Indiana Jones movie, which has been filming this year. That sequel now arrives on June 30, 2023, inside of July 29, 2022 – a delay of almost a year. A Disney live-action movie has also been removed from the schedule, as have four untitled Marvel movies – though, again, don't panic, as Disney's likely just holding out on announcing release dates rather than binning off multiple Marvel movies.

All of the above releases will be theatrical-only, instead of the hybrid release strategy used for Black Widow, Cruella, and Jungle Cruise. It appears, despite the box-office gradually recovering thanks to box-office smashes such as Venom 2, No Time To Die, and Halloween Kills, Disney's still not ready to go full-steam ahead with its releases.

For more, check out our guide to the most exciting new movie release dates – though that's now subject to change.