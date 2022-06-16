Marvel Comics embraces the Midnight Suns video game name for the new supernatural team

The Midnight Sons, Marvel's premiere supernatural super-team is returning to comics, with a bit of a twist: they're changing their name to the Midnight Suns, falling in line with the title of the upcoming video game based on the team, and adding a new roster drawing on characters from the game as well.

Written by Ethan Sacks with art from Luigi Zagaria, Midnight Suns focuses on Blade, the vampire slaying daywalker, as he assembles a new team consisting of Wolverine, Magik, Nico Minoru, Kushala the Spirit Rider, and young mage Zoe Laveau of the recent Strange Academy title.

Midnight Suns #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As for what leads Blade to bring them together, and what they're up against, Marvel's announcement of the new title promises "a dark prophecy and apocalyptic new villains with horrifying powers the likes of which Earth has never faced before."

In the Midnight Suns game, the team will face off with the demonic Lilith and her horde of corrupted Marvel characters including Venom and Hulk. Though the traditional incarnation of the Midnight Sons has included Morbius, Ghost Rider, and other similar supernatural characters, the game itself includes a much larger array of heroes including Spider-Man and, as in the new Midnight Suns comic title that borrows the name of the game, Wolverine.

"As a fan of the original Midnight Sons, I am honored and stoked to continue that legacy, and I'm grateful to editor Tom Groneman for giving me the chance to dabble in this mystical corner of the Marvel Universe," states series writer Sacks in the announcement. "We're going to conjure up some wild otherworldly action to go along with some themes that have real world resonance."

Midnight Suns #1 features a cover from David Nakayama, and goes on sale September 14. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel Comics' full September 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

