Marvel announces new Spider-Man animated series for Disney Junior

Amid breakneck tensions surrounding Disney and Sony and Spider-Man's potential departure from the MCU , Marvel is announcing a brand new animated Spider-Man series geared toward pre-schoolers. The series will debut in 2021 and mark the first complete Marvel series on the Disney Junior TV network.

Announced on Friday at D23, the kid-friendly Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends will appeal to "pre-schoolers and their families," and feature a number of Marvel familiars including Hulk, Black Panther, and Ms. Marvel.

"Our favorite neighborhood web-slinger is used to working solo, but now Peter Parker must discover what it takes to become a truly amazing super hero: being a spider friend who works well with others. Together with his friends Miles Morales and Gwen AKA Ghost-Spider, they will team up with heroes such as Hulk, Black Panther and Ms. Marvel, to defeat evil foes and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day," reads the official synopsis.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends' production team is a sort-of greatest hits of producers behind some of Marvel's most celebrated films and TV series. Executive producers include Alan Fine (Marvel's The Avengers), Joe Quesada (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble), Dan Buckley (Marvel’s Spider-Man), Cort Lane (Ultimate Spider-Man), and Eric Radomski (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble), with Marsha Griffin (Marvel’s Spider-Man) as co-executive producer and Harrison Wilcox (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy) as supervising producer. Alfred Gimeno (Marvel Rising) serves as supervising animation producer, and Ashley Mendoza (PJ Masks) as story editor.

The timing of the announcement is a bit peculiar considering the context, but without a lot of certainty about Spider-Man's future, this might be the only concrete Spider-Man development for some time.