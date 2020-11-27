The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5 ending teases (spoilers) are coming

The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5 will go down as the biggest episode of the Disney Plus show so far. Not only does the series introduce a live-action version of Ashoka Tano, but also teases some big things to come. And we mean major things.

Before we go any further, here's your spoiler warning for everything we've seen so far in The Mandalorian season 2. We're going to discuss all the major revelations so far – and there's going to be a whole lot of speculation about what's to come.

(Image credit: Disney)

Made it past that cut picture of Baby Yoda – we mean, Grogu – offering you a tasty egg in this trying time? Then you have watched the latest episode and are probably wondering which Jedi are alive during The Mandalorian, and which Jedi could meet Din Djarin and The Child when they arrive on the planet Tython.

There are a few possibilities. First, there's Luke Skywalker, the most famous Jedi in that galaxy far, far away. Chances of Mark Hamill reprising the famous role and coming to help Baby Yoda are very, very minimal, and there's basically zero chance the series would entwine itself that heavily with the main Skywalker saga when the big-picture movies have concluded. But, then again, you never know. Snoke clones seemingly turned up last week, so there's a chance.

Along similar lines, we have General Leia. Again, it's hard to imagine them bringing back the iconic character, though stranger things have happened.

Another possibility is Cal Kestis, the leading hero of Jedi: Fallen Order, the canon Star Wars game released in 2019. The events of the game take place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Could an aged version of the Jedi appear in the show? Having a video game character show up in live-action may be too much, but showrunner Jon Favreau has brought The Clone Wars and Rebels to life, so who's to say that Kestis is not a possibility.

The most likely candidate is Ezra Bridger. The Jedi, whose at the centre of the animated series Star Wars Rebels, was last seen blasting through deep space with Grand Admiral Thrawn. The pair were at odds throughout much of the animated series, and Ezra made a tough decision to leave behind his friends in order to make sure Thrawn was defeated. Come the end of Rebels, Ezra and Thrawn's location is unknown, though Ashoka and Sabine both set out to find Ezra.

Potentially, then, Ashoka is hoping Baby Yoda's signal at Tython will connect him with Ezra, therefore showing exactly where he is. In the meantime, though, she's after Thrawn – that's the name she says when fighting the evil woman who ransacked that town in The Mandalorian Chapter 13. If Ahsoka locates Thawn, maybe she can reach Ezra again – though, after all this time, it would be no surprise if the pair have been long separated.

Finally, there's Jacen Syndulla, the son of Hera Syndulla and the late Jedi, Kanan Jarrus. We have literally no idea whether Jacen is strong with the Force, and he would only be around 10 years old during the events of The Mandalorian. Still, there's a chance Din Djarin could be about to adopt another future-Jedi.

Whatever happens next you'll want to be the first to watch the new episode. Check out our The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule to make sure you don’t miss the next episode.