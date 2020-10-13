Kit out and protect your Nintendo Switch Lite with this Orzly accessory bundle

One of the big appeals of having a Switch Lite is its small size and light weight, which make it a perfect little portable number. And with the Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, there's never been a better time to pick up something to keep it clean and safe. Thankfully there are some great savings to be had on Orzly's bundle of Nintendo Switch Lite accessories, as well as a very nifty Orzly grip case. If you're in the market for some accessories to keep your console safe and well outfitted, this is a great offering in the Amazon Prime Day deals.

Orzly Nintendo Switch Lite Accessories bundle: £30 £20.99 on Amazon

In this particular bundle of Nintendo Switch accessories, you get everything you could ever need for your console in a whole range of complementary colours. The headline protection items are a protective carry case and a twin pack of tempered glass screen protectors. These will offer protection and help to keep everything safe and tidy. Also present are some earphones, a USB charging cable, and a DuoPen stylus which is perfect if you're trying to give yourself a challenge with games like Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training. If you want to do away with your game boxes, or you're just looking to keep your cartridges safe and portable, the bundle also includes a storage case for your games.

Finally, you'll also get some enhanced comfort for those long play sessions with a comfort grip and thumb grips. You do get a lot for the reduced price tag, and if you know someone who's just got a Lite or is planning to get one, it would no doubt make a great little gift if you're doing a spot of extra early Christmas shopping.

Orzly Nintendo Switch Lite Accessories bundle (case, screen protector, headphones, and more) | £30 £20.99 at Amazon

If you've just got a Nintendo Switch Lite, this is the perfect starter bundle to go with it - you're getting a carry case, screen protector, headphones, a USB charger, grip case, and more. It's really quite generous, especially for just £21.

If you just need something to keep your console in, or you're concerned about keeping it safe without all of the extra goodies, there's also a great price reduction on the Orzly Grip Case. It's a great option if you're looking for something to keep the console protected and safe should it fall or knock onto a surface. Also available in different colours, there's a case to suit any Switch Lite colourway or preference. The case is designed with comfort in mind, so you don't have to worry about getting lost in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for hours. And it also features a foldable kickstand and silicone thumb-grips.

Orzly Grip Case (for Nintendo Switch Lite) | £25 £8.42 at Amazon (grey) / £25 £9.99 at Amazon (green set)

To keep your Nintendo Switch Lite safe while you're playing, the Orzly Grip Case is a fair shake. It'll stop your console from taking any knocks or bumps if it's dropped, and that's ideal if you use it on the go or the system belongs to a younger child.

