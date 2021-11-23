Keanu Reeves says it would "be an honor" to join the MCU

Keanu Reeves has done almost everything in the movie business: undercover surfer, The One, The Canuck With All The Luck… so how about superhero? The Matrix actor was recently asked in an interview with Esquire whether he would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and he sounds very much open to the idea.

"It would be an honor. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something that no one's really ever done," Reeves said.

"It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. It would be cool to be a part of that."

Speculation intensified earlier this year that Keanu Reeves would join the MCU after an official Marvel Entertainment Twitter account wished Reeves a happy birthday before promptly deleting the tweet.

Reeves’ comments are going to do little to dampen the excitement of some Marvel fans who are already casting him in iconic superhero roles.

"Manifesting Keanu Reeves in the MCU as Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider," said one fan on Twitter. "Just start Secret Wars and cast him as the Beyonder already," another said, referring to the all-powerful Marvel character who oversaw an almighty clash of heroes and villains on Battleworld during the 1984 comic crossover event.

Before Kevin Feige potentially comes calling, Reeves is all set to plug back in as Neo in The Matrix: Resurrections. The first trailer has teased a head-scratching return for Neo in the wake of his apparent death in The Matrix: Revolutions. After that, the multiverse might be graced with Reeves' presence.

