Zack Snyder's Justice League is split into 6 parts and the chapter titles have been revealed

Superman in Zack Snyder's Justice League
(Image credit: Warner Bros./DC)

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives this month, and the movie's chapter titles have been revealed.

Not too long ago, the Snyder Cut was set to arrive as a miniseries. Plans changed, and the new version of Justice League was instead announced to be launching as a film. It seems there will still be places to take a break if four hours in one sitting is too daunting a prospect for you, though: six chapter titles for the movie have been unveiled. 

The chapter titles are: Part 1: "Don’t Count on it Batman," Part 2: The Age of Heroes, Part 3: Beloved Mother, Beloved Son, Part 4: "Change Machine," Part 5: All the King's Horses, and Part 6: "Something Darker." Check out the announcement tweet thread below.

It's easy to speculate that Part 1 will involve Batman's search for the other heroes he learned of in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, while Part 2 could see the League start to unite, and Part 6 will probably include big bad Darkseid as the "something darker".

It also seems that Part 3 will focus on Cyborg, AKA Victor Stone, and his mother: Ray Fisher retweeted this particular chapter announcement and tagged Karen Bryson (who plays Elinore Stone), complete with two lots of side-eye emojis.

It has also been revealed that a recent promo video for the Snyder Cut, which featured statuesque depictions of the main heroes, was originally intended as an opening credits sequence – probably for the TV show. yU+co, the digital studio that made the teaser, shared the information in a tweet (H/T Screen Rant): "Our latest work for Zack Snyder's Justice League released over the weekend! Originally meant as a title sequence before re-envisioned as a standalone promo. Look close and you'll find many easter eggs and behind the scenes details!"

The teaser is absolutely packed with Easter eggs, including allusions to classical art as well as in-universe events, like the broken pearls surrounding Batman referencing the death of Martha Wayne.

Snyder has also recently spoken to our sister publication Total Film about the movie: "Frankly, it was meant as the primer for another two [Justice League] movies – not that those movies are ever going to get photographed, I don't see that happening – and it stays true to that concept. It was meant to be like Lord Of The Rings and not a one-off. That's the way I think about it."

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives this March 18.