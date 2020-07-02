Jurassic World: Dominion will have larger roles for its Jurassic Park returning cast than just cameos

Jurassic World: Dominion is shaping up to not only be a conclusion to the billion-dollar trilogy, but also a celebration of all things Jurassic Park. That even extends to bringing back the classic characters of Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum).

But, unlike Goldblum’s appearance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, these won’t be mere fan-service cameos, with Neill hinting at the trio having a larger role to play in the third Jurassic World film, directed by Colin Trevorrow.

“We’re all the way through the film, Jeff [Goldblum], and me, and Laura [Dern],” Neill told Yahoo Movies, though admitted that he might not be getting in on the action quite so much this time around: “[I] probably won’t be running quite as fast as I was 27 years ago!”

Jurassic World: Dominion, which is still on course to meet its June 11, 2021 release date, is set to resume filming momentarily – with extensive health and protective production measures from Universal outlined in a recent report.

Elsewhere, another Jurassic Park-era character will be making a return – but not as you know him.

The mysterious Lewis Dodgson, who aided Dennis Nedry’s character by giving him a fake can of Barbasol to store stolen dino embryos, is returning and will be played by House of Cards’ Campbell Scott instead of the original’s Cameron Thor. Dodgson appears to have moved up in the world, being promoted from the head of research at the nefarious Biosyn Genetics all the way to CEO.

While he’s probably up to no good, we can rest easy knowing that Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern – along with main cast members Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard – will be there every step of the way to put an end to this dino disaster once and for all.

