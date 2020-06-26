An original Jurassic Park character is back (and has been recast) in Jurassic World 3: Dominion

Campbell Scott has joined the cast of Jurassic World 3: Dominion as a key character from the original movie.

Scott will play Lewis Dodgson, the mysterious man in Jurassic Park who gives Dennis Nedry the fake can of Barbasol to store the stolen dinosaur embryos, Collider reports. The stranger in a red shirt left us with countless questions all those years ago, and it’s looking like we finally might get some answers. In the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, Lewis Dodgson is the CEO of Biosyn Genetics – and if that doesn’t sound like an evil corporation, what does?

By the end of the last Jurassic World movie, Fallen Kingdom, Dr Henry Wu had evacuated his laboratory with the dinosaur eggs and embryos, after the trafficking of live dinos had gone horribly wrong. Maybe he took those samples straight to Biosyn Genetics. We also know now that Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum are all back in their original roles in the new movie, so the return of Dodgson might well be the catalyst for their reunion.

Elsewhere, Jurassic World 3's producer Frank Marshall has said that Dominion is "...the start of a new era," adding that "the dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope."

Colin Trevorrow returns to direct Jurassic World: Dominion, which also brings back Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as Owen and Claire. Other familiar faces include BD Wong, Justice Smith, and Daniella Pineda, along with new ones in the form of Mamoudou Athie, DeWansa Wise, and Dichen Lachman. The dinosaurs are set to return to screens 21 June 2021. In the meantime, check out the best new Netflix movies and shows to binge this weekend.