Jurassic World 3: Dominion: release date, cast, plot, trailer, and more

Next year, Jurassic World 3: Dominion roars into cinemas – a movie 65 million years in the making (give or take the quarter-century or so since the original Jurassic Park). But if you thought you knew what to expect from the Jurassic franchise, think again, because all bets are off after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

That movie’s finale saw herds of dinosaurs unleashed on northern California to save them from certain death. No longer confined to a tropical island, how will T-Rexes, Pteranodons, and Triceratops interact with a human race that’s been separated from them by millions of years of evolution? Can people adapt to the “new normal” of sharing the planet with prehistoric creatures? There could well be a clue in that “Dominion” subtitle…

Jurassic World director/co-writer Colin Trevorrow is back behind the camera for Jurassic World 3: Dominion, having handed the megaphone to J.A. Bayona its first sequel. He says he’d always planned the three movies as a trilogy, so presumably the new state of affairs was always part of a grand plan. He’s also brought original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum along for the ride because, y’know, life finds away.

With the final chapter of a six-part saga less than a year away – coronavirus permitting – GamesRadar+ dives into the fossil record to give you all the essential intel. Read on to find out more about the Jurassic World 3: Dominion release date, trailers, cast, plot and more.

While coronavirus has been holding back big screen debuts everywhere, the Jurassic World 3: Dominion release date has remained unaffected – for now, at least. The movie’s always been pencilled in for June 11, 2021 – a date that’s consistent with the respective June 2015 and June 2018 releases of its predecessors, Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

That’s not to say, however, that Jurassic World 3: Dominion has made it through the pandemic completely unscathed. Director Colin Trevorrow confirmed on Twitter that production began on February 24, 2020 (kicking off in Canada, before moving to the UK) but it was only a few weeks before the coronavirus lockdown put the shoot on hold.

Luckily, in July, the movie became one of the first Hollywood blockbusters to make it back in front of the cameras – as these bruisey on-set photos from star Bryce Dallas Howard confirm.

Raise your hands if you're happy to be doing stunts again!!

Reports have indicated that, to get Jurassic World 3: Dominion filming again, the cast and crew all had to isolate within the same hotel complex for a number of weeks, with Jeff Goldblum bringing along his wife and children to isolate with them. Apparently, the whole team would play frisbee every Sunday, and – thanks to Twitter – we've seen Goldblum and Sam Neil enjoying some jazz sessions together. Not a bad way to spend a few weeks...

Jurassic World 3: Dominion trailer – are there any teasers for the new movie?

It’s still a little early for a bona fide Jurassic World 3: Dominion trailer, but we’ve got something that’s arguably even better – a dinosaur-packed 10-minute short that helps bridge the gap between Fallen Kingdom and the new movie.

“Battle at Big Rock” is set in northern California, a year after the dinosaurs were set loose at the Lockwood mansion. It shows a vacationing family getting caught in the middle of a scrap between a carnivorous Allosaurus and a family of plant-eating Nasutoceratops, hiding from the carnage in their RV.

Just as interesting as the central plot, however, are the hints at how the world has changed. News reports mention sightings of baby dinosaurs – suggesting they’re breeding in the wild – while there’s talk of adapting to a “new normal”. (The short was released months before “new normal” became part of everyday conversation.)

There’s also a few tantalising mid-credits scenes: a pack of tiny Compsognathus chasing a little girl; a close encounter with a Stegosaurus causing a car accident; a Parasaurolophus drinking by the side of a river; a spectacular shot of a shark leaping out of the water to eat a seal being topped by a Mosasaur eating the shark; and a Pteranodon swooping out of the sky to catch a dove released at a wedding. The world of Jurassic World 3: Dominion is clearly going to be very different to what we’ve seen before.

Jurassic World 3: Dominion cast – who can we expect to see in the movie?

“It’s got pretty much everybody in it,” star Chris Pratt said on The Ellen Show. “It’s going to feel very much like how Endgame brought everything together in Marvel.” He wasn’t exaggerating. As well as bringing back the key (surviving) players from the recent movies, the Jurassic World 3: Dominion cast is also reuniting the stars of Steven Spielberg’s original 1993 dino-romp, Jurassic Park.

It was always inevitable that franchise mainstays Pratt (who plays animal behaviorist/Velociraptor trainer Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World manager turned dino-activist Claire Dearing) would be back in action. But we also know they’ll be joined by Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, the little girl they rescued in the final act of Fallen Kingdom – in fact, Trevorrow’s already tweeted a photo of Sermon on set.

To all professionals in the film, television, entertainment and arts world, join the challenge to post a photo of you in your job. Just a picture, no description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession. Copy this text and post a pic. pic.twitter.com/opWF9zOt9TApril 19, 2020

It’s also no surprise that we’ll be seeing more of Dr Henry Wu, the original Jurassic Park geneticist who’s become a major player in the new trilogy – he even cameos in animated Netflix spin-off Camp Cretaceous, which alludes to his morally suspect approach to creating dinosaurs. Actor B.D. Wong confirmed he’s part of the Jurassic World 3: Dominion cast in an interview with Entertainment Weekly way back in February 2020.

A couple of Claire’s Dinosaur Protection Group colleagues reprise their Fallen Kingdom roles in the new movie – Daniella Pineda as paleo-veterinarian Zia Rodriguez and Justice Smith as computer expert Franklin Webb.

And there are probably returns for a pair of characters from Jurassic World who sat out its sequel. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed back in February that Omar Sy and Jake Johnson would be reprising their roles as Grady’s raptor-training partner Barry Sembene and theme park control room operator Lowery Cruthers, respectively. Though has reported that Johnson’s appearance may now be in doubt, thanks to scheduling issues. “I was getting ready to go out and then this pandemic hit and so everything got pushed and the schedule got rearranged,” Johnson said in mid-August. “We’re figuring out the scheduling and how and if we can make it work.”

Franchise newcomers Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze will take on as-yet-undisclosed roles, but the most intriguing new arrival is Campbell Scott. According to Entertainment Weekly, the Singles/Roger Dodger star will play Lewis Dodgson, whose name may be familiar to fans of Michael Crichton’s Jurassic Park novel and the original movie. Dodgson (played by Cameron Thor in Jurassic Park) was the rival businessman who paid rogue IT guy Dennis Nedry to steal embryos in a can of shaving foam. Seeing as villains in this franchise have a habit of getting themselves eaten, it seems a good bet that Dodgson – reportedly now the CEO of genetics company BioSyn, perennial rivals of Jurassic Park/World owners InGen – could be the Big Bad this time out.

The biggest news about the Jurassic World 3: Dominion cast, however, is undoubtedly the return of original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill (as paleontologist Dr Alan Grant), Laura Dern (as palaeobotanist Dr Ellie Satler), and Jeff Goldblum (as chaotician Dr Ian Malcolm). They’ve all walked with dinosaurs again (Dern and Neill in Jurassic Park 3, Goldblum in The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) but this is the first time the trio have all been reunited on screen. And unlike the glorified Goldblum cameos that bookended Fallen Kingdom, they will have substantial screentime. “We’re all the way through the film, Jeff, and me, and Laura,” Neill told Yahoo! Movies, though he did admit that, “[I probably won’t be running quite as fast as I was 27 years ago!”

The trio could also be joined by another veteran of the original movie. Joe Mazzello played dino-obsessed kid Tim Murphy in Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and got fans speculating in February when he tweeted: “I think it’s time to get back to work. What do you say gang?” The timing checks out with other announcements about the movie, but we’re still waiting on official confirmation. It’ll be interesting to see if Tim got to live out his dream of becoming a palaeontologist.

Hello old friend. #JurassicWorld #JurassicPark ⁦@LauraDern⁩ #JeffGoldblum ⁦@BryceDHoward⁩ ⁦@prattprattpratt⁩ ⁦@amblin⁩ ⁦@colintrevorrow⁩ pic.twitter.com/UQbctvqjdxAugust 4, 2020

And perhaps most importantly of all, Sam Neill has confirmed that Dr Grant’s hat is definitely making a return. Okay, it’s not Indiana Jones’s fedora but we do love an iconic piece of headwear…

Jurassic World 3: Dominion plot – what can we expect to see in the movie?

While Jurassic World shared much of its “theme park goes wrong” structure with the original Jurassic Park – albeit on a bigger scale – Fallen Kingdom made sure that the franchise is now in a very different place. Isla Nublar, the site of the park, has now been destroyed by a volcano, while dozens of dinosaurs have now been set free to roam in northern California.

“The island’s blown up, the animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box, what are we gonna do?” said Chris Pratt in an interview with MTV News. “How are, not only these dinosaurs, but this technology moving forward going to affect the planet? We jump forwards and it’s like, ‘Oh right, oh damn…’”

That time jump will presumably have given the dinos time to get a foothold in the USA, as hinted in “Battle at Big Rock”. It’s also likely that Owen and Claire will have formed a surrogate family with young Maisie Lockwood, revealed to be a clone of Jurassic Park co-founder Sir Benjamin Lockwood’s late daughter. Lockwood’s decision to replicate an actual human will surely have huge ramifications for the Jurassic World 3: Dominion plot.

Indeed, Trevorrow told Entertainment Weekly that the new movie will be a “science thriller”. “If I could contextualise each film,” he said, “I would say Jurassic World was an action adventure, Fallen Kingdom is kind of a horror suspense film, and Jurassic World 3 will be a science thriller in the same way that Jurassic Park was.”

We’re guessing that Lewis Dodgson’s BioSyn outfit will be involved in that side of the story somehow – whether he’s taking an interest in cloning dinosaurs or people. Perhaps we’ll also get an answer to the question of whether Eli Mills (the businessman who betrayed Lockwood in Fallen Kingdom) was getting outside help.

Who knows, maybe Dodgson will also be taking a trip to Isla Sorna, the “Site B” dinosaur breeding ground that was the main location for The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park 3. Seeing as it could be an easy instant source of new dinos, it’s strange that it’s yet to feature in the Jurassic World trilogy – especially as Trevorrow’s usually keen to mine the franchise’s back story. Just think of the prehistoric monstrosities Wu could have created away from public view…

One thing we won’t be seeing, however, is dinosaurs doing a Godzilla and trashing big cities. “I just have no idea what would motivate dinosaurs to terrorise a city,” Trevorrow told BirthMoviesDeath. “They can’t organise. Right now we’ve got lethal predators in wild areas surrounding cities all over the world. They don’t go pack hunting for humans in urban areas. The world I get excited about is the one where it’s possible that a dinosaur might run out in front of your car on a foggy backroad, or invade your campground looking for food. A world where dinosaur interaction is unlikely but possible – the same way we watch out for bears or sharks.

“We hunt animals, we traffic them, we herd them, we breed them, we invade their territory and pay the price, but we don’t go to war with them. If that was the case, we’d have lost that war a long time ago.”

Crucially, it seems that the Jurassic World 3: Dominion plot is going to tie up the six-film arc that Steven Spielberg started in 1993. “In terms of the third movie, the goal overall is to bring the entire saga together,” Bryce Dallas Howard told Cinemablend. “It’ll be the sixth film at the end of the day.” Though it won’t necessarily be the end of the Jurassic Park/world universe…

When Collider asked the franchise’s long-time producer Frank Marshall if Jurassic World 3: Dominion would be the end of the series, he answered with a decisive “no”.

“It’s the start of a new era,” Marshall continued. “The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope.”

Jurassic World 3: Dominion dinosaurs – what do we know about the movie’s non-human stars?

Yes, the human cast members are important, but everybody knows the real stars of the franchise are toothier, scalier and generally scarier. It seems that the roster of Jurassic World 3: Dominion will be expanding on what we’ve seen before.

In an interview with Insider, Jeff Goldblum said: “The first thing that we shot… it was a scene with me and Laura and Sam Neill and we were – I can’t tell you much – but we were all day in a very tight, enclosed space. You’ll see – it’s a mystery you’ll solve when you see [the movie]. The three of us were in a tiny little space and we were being menaced by – I can’t even tell you – a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures that you’ve never seen before.”

The big question is, are they dinosaurs lifted from the fossil record? (The fact that Trevorrow announced on Twitter that Edinburgh University palaeontologist Steve Brusatte has been brought on to the consulting for the film suggests they’re looking for a degree of scientific accuracy.) Or are they ‘new’ dinosaurs created in the lab, such as the Indominus Rex and Indoraptor that caused so much carnage in Jurassic World and Fallen Kingdom?

While we don’t know the Jurassic World 3: Dominion dinosaurs’ identities, we do know that a lot of them will be created with animatronics rather than CG – more so than on the previous Jurassic movies. “We’ve actually gone more practical with every Jurassic movie we’ve made since the first one, and we’ve made more animatronics in this one than we have in the previous two,” Trevorrow said on Collider’s Comic-Con@Home panel. “We finally reached a point where it’s possible to… digital extensions on animatronics will be able to match the texture and the level of fidelity that, on film, an animatronic is going to be able to bring. And you didn’t use to be able to really mix them. You could really see the seams. And so that part of it is very exciting for me.

“[Fallen Kingdom director] J.A. Bayona really, he found the value in creating really photo-real, just beautiful lighting references that could be articulated just slightly. Just a head and a jaw that could move, but painted beautifully, hand-painted. And we do it for all of the dinosaurs now, so when we put it into a space, you can see how the light reacts to the skin. And even if they ultimately do make that a digital animal, there was always something there reacting to the light in that environment.”

And that's a wrap on what we know about Jurassic World 3: Dominion.