Jurassic World: Dominion director teases the "size and importance" of Laura Dern and Sam Neill’s return

Jurassic World: Dominion is aiming to be the best of both worlds. Not only is it bringing to a close the trilogy that director Colin Trevorrow kicked off with Jurassic World back in 2015, but it also marks the return of Laura Dern and Sam Neill back to the Jurassic Park franchise.

At a recent roundtable for new Netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous at which GamesRadar+ was present, Trevorrow teased what’s to come from the pair (as well as Jeff Goldblum who once again reprises his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm). It may even be a bigger part than we originally had anticipated.

“This is the movie I’ve been waiting to make since the beginning. It’s the one we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of a design,” Trevorrow said.

“I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie; it is very much an ensemble. That element – the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world we’ve really never seen before and not been able to witness until now is very exciting for me.”

So, don’t expect mere cameos. Jurassic World: Dominion is set to feature the Jurassic Park trio together for the first time in decades in a meaty role. Sam Neill has already marked his return to set with a photo of Alan Grant’s trusty hat and Jeff Goldblum has teased a scene involving them all together, so here’s hoping we get footage of them all in action sooner rather than later.