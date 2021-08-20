Josh Brolin has seen the final cut of Dune and calls it a "cinematic masterpiece"

Josh Brolin has praised the final cut of Denis Villeneuve's Dune as a "cinematic masterpiece."

"They screened the movie for us when it was finally done, and I was so blown away. I think I can safely say it's a masterpiece," the actor told ACE Universe. "It truly is a cinematic masterpiece, what he was able to do and hold all those characters and give all those characters their time of day, but then also hold the story on top of that, and do justice to the story."

Brolin plays Gurney Halleck in the film, which also stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, and Jason Momoa.

"And the lighting, which was done by Greig Fraser [director of photography]… It just was one of those moments where it all comes together," Brolin continued. "No Country [For Old Men] was kind of like that too, where it was like 'Did you have a feeling that something was going to be great?' and you're like, 'No, I'm having a good time.' I love doing this, but you don't know until you see it how great it's going to be."

Villeneuve recently spoke to our sister publication Total Film about Dune, describing it as "by far, the toughest thing I've done." He also talked about a second film: "[Warner Bros. and Legendary] feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I'm very optimistic."

Dune is scheduled to open in US cinemas and on HBO Max on October 22. It will open in UK cinemas on October 21.

(Image credit: Total Film/Warner Bros)

