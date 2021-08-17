Dune director Denis Villeneuve: "It was, by far, the toughest thing I've done"

Denis Villeneuve has become one of Hollywood's premier directors, impressing audiences with crime drama Sicario, then becoming a mainstream name with his sci-fi epics Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. Next up, the grandest science-fiction story of them all: an adaptation on Frank Herbert's Dune.

"It was," the director stresses to Total Film in a new interview, "by far, the toughest thing I've done."

Villeneuve has been dreaming of his Dune movie since he was a teenager. "There are deep pleasures when there are images that you're able to achieve that are close to what you had in mind as a teenager; then it's orgasmic," he says. "But the failures are very difficult, because you disappoint the teenager in yourself. As Hans Zimmer [who has scored Dune] pointed out, it's very dangerous to try to reach one of your oldest dreams."

The very idea of adapting Dune was an "inaccessible, out-of-reach dream" that Villeneuve carried throughout his career as a filmmaker. One of his earliest feature films, 2010's acclaimed drama Incendies, was shot in the deserts of Wadi Rum, Jordan, the very same alien landscapes he would return to almost a decade later for Dune. "I remember taking mental notes at the time: 'If ever I do the movie, I'm coming back here and there. That's where Paul sits...'" he recalls. "But it was a massive fantasy."

Villeneuve is the first to admit that he could not have done Dune justice a decade ago. Only by making 'stepping- stone' movies Arrival – where he learnt to tell 'interior' stories on a large canvas – and Blade Runner 2049 – a crash-course in futuristic world-building – did he feel equipped to bring a book of Dune's scale and complexity, one long considered 'unadaptable', to the screen.

"I have some kind of a self-destructive device inside me to take projects that are out of my reach," he acknowledges. But in those moments of uncertainty he would turn to a mantra from a book that shaped his adolescence: "I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear."

Dune is scheduled to open in US cinemas and on HBO Max on October 22. It will open in UK cinemas on October 21.

(Image credit: Total Film/Warner Bros)

