Jason Momoa reveals he’s playing ‘a flamboyant bad guy’ in Fast and Furious 10

Jason Momoa is set to go toe to toe with Vin Diesel and the gang in Fast and Furious 10. The Aquaman star has confirmed his involvement in the action sequel while attending The Batman premiere in New York City recently, following rumors that he'd signed on to the project back in January.

"I'm gonna go do Fast 10," Momoa told Entertainment Weekly, before revealing some details about his villainous character.

"That's gonna be fun... It's fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven't gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy."

Having risen to fame playing Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, Momoa has typically played heroes onscreen since.

From Aquaman's Arthur Curry and Sweet Girl's Ray Cooper to See's Baba Voss and Dune's warm warrior Duncan Idaho, they have all been gruff, sure, but they have all been good guys. So, it will be exciting to see him buck the trend – and go full Momoa Menace – in Fast and Furious 10.

Originally scheduled to release during Easter Weekend 2023, Fast 10 was pushed back to May 19 that same year. Fast and Furious veteran Justin Lin is lined up to direct while Chris Morgan will pen the script for the movie, which is being slated as the penultimate installment in the long-running franchise. Diesel will produce as well as star, reprising his role as tank top-loving petrolhead Dominic Toretto.

Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges (Tej Parker), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), and Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz) are all expected to return, too. While we wait, make sure to catch up on the franchise with our guide on how to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order – because, no, they were not released in chronological order.