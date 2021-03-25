James Marsden and Idina Menzel returning for Enchanted sequel at Disney Plus

Disney is bringing back the whole Enchanted gang for its long-awaited sequel. Thanks to songwriter Alan Menken, we have confirmation that both are returning James Marsden and Idina Menzel for Disenchanted.

Menken appeared on JLGB Virtual's YouTube channel for a youth-led interview, where he was asked about the upcoming Enchanted sequel. While he couldn't say much, Menken did acknowledge that the movie is currently filming and that both Marsden and Menzel are involved in the production.

"It's really good. I don't think I'm allowed [to say much]. It's filming," Menken said. "Amy Adams is in it. Patrick is in it. Idina Menzel is in it. James Marsden – they're in it."

Disenchanted was unveiled by Disney finally at an investors' call in 2020. At that stage, Adams was the only star from the original confirmed to return. Soon enough, however, Patrick Dempsey announced that he was coming back. Adam Shankman, who helmed Hairspray and the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel, is set to direct. Also returning along with Menken is Stephen Schwartz, the pair writing new songs for the Enchanted sequel.

Brigette Hales is attached as a writer. Hales previously has worked on Once Upon a Time for ABC and the Stephen King miniseries 11.22.63. Other writers include Richard Lagravenese (P. S. I Love You), Scott Neustadter, and Michael Weber.

Disenchanted is currently shooting with locations in Ireland and Los Angeles, and is expected to wrap in August 2021. Disney has yet to announce a release date for the film, which be exclusive to Disney Plus, and will hopefully be joining our best movies on Disney Plus list.