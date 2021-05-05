James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will likely be his last Guardians movie

James Gunn has once again re-affirmed his desire for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 to be his last Guardians movie in the MCU.

Replying to a fan asking whether Guardians of the Galaxy will get a fourth movie on Twitter, the Marvel director said he is "planning on [Guardians 3] to be [his] last."

I’m planning on it being my last.May 4, 2021 See more

That echoes a similar quote from his Instagram account in 2020 (H/T Screen Rant). There, he responded to a fan, saying Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is "probably my last one, and probably the last with the current team. But you never know!"

James Gunn has had a patchy history under the Marvel Studios umbrella – having been fired then subsequently rehired after controversial tweets from the director emerged – but is largely seen as one of the MCU's guiding lights and main visionaries. While nothing official has been announced in regards to his future plans (his next project, The Suicide Squad, is set for release in August), it'll certainly have legions of fans following him to wherever he ends up next.

For now, though, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is still very much on his mind. It's got an official release date, too, thanks to a new MCU featurette. The threequel, which Gunn is both writing and directing, will be part of Marvel Phase 4 and is landing on May 5, 2023.

Beyond that, Gunn has been filming a The Suicide Squad TV spinoff revolving around John Cena's Peacemaker. But, on the Marvel side of things, we’re not ready to say 'I am Groot' (that’s Groot for 'farewell') to Gunn just yet.

