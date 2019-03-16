James Gunn is back on Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and fans are channeling their inner Bautista in celebration

It's been a banner week for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Captain Marvel slammed the box office records in an amazing Brie Larson-led adventure, we got another detail-filled trailer for Avengers: Endgame , and now the once-fired James Gunn has returned to helm Guardians of the Galaxy 3 .

Gunn was fired after a number of controversial tweets were uncovered last year (though he had apologized for them long before this recent outcry). Immediately after his dismissal, fans, other notable filmmakers, and the Guardians stars themselves spoke out against Marvel's decision to let the director go. Now that he's back, fans went all-out on Twitter to celebrate the return of their favorite MCU director.

It started off with simple celebrations:

My LAWDT!- Captain Marvel doing Phenomenal at the BO- Disney/Fox deal officially closing on Wednesday- Avengers Endgame trailer dropping and exploding my heart- And now James Gunn has been rehired and is doing Guardians 3It's just #TooMuuch pic.twitter.com/cP6nD5jf2tMarch 15, 2019

James Gunn walkin' street after been rehired for GOTG vol.3 pic.twitter.com/TscRUmnBIhMarch 16, 2019

Some even talked about Disney's acquisition of Fox and how it could play into Guardians 3:

When you realize that James Gunn can now use Galactus, Silver Surfer, Annihilus, the Badoon, the Brood, and even the Starjammers in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: pic.twitter.com/asgtFEQZ8uMarch 15, 2019

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi even got in some good-natured ribbing:

What the hell?? I thought I was going to do it!! https://t.co/Emdfiw6OpaMarch 15, 2019

Oh, we can dream…

Finally, some big jokes that really resonated:

A video how Batista got James Gunn rehired. pic.twitter.com/enjzao5VSAMarch 16, 2019

To all the haters for not liking James Gunn getting rehired and re-directing guardians of the galaxy part 3....... pic.twitter.com/JLjx6DCo04March 15, 2019

Marvel when firing Gunn vs Marvel after James Gunn was hired by DC pic.twitter.com/tyasUrRlDRMarch 15, 2019

After the initial news broke, Gunn made a heartfelt statement thanking his supporters and addressing some criticism he'd received over the past few months: