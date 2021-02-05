James Gunn explains his involvement in Thor: Love and Thunder

James Gunn has explained his involvement in Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth Thor movie will include Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, and other Guardians are potentially appearing too.

On Twitter, Gunn replied to a question about his level of input in the movie with: "Not much, & [Taika Waititi, director] is doing a great job – the script is amazing. We talked before he started writing it about where the characters are & where they're going & he read the script for Vol 3 & then I read his script & shared my thoughts."

Not much, & @TaikaWaititi is doing a great job - the script is amazing. We talked before he started writing it about where the characters are & where they're going & he read the script for Vol 3 & then I read his script & shared my thoughts.February 5, 2021

This is high praise from Gunn, who, as the director of two Guardians movies so far, and the yet-to-be-released third movie, is surely the authority on the cinematic versions of the characters. It's also reassuring to know that these two Marvel filmmakers have chatted, so we can trust their films will slot together in the wider MCU.

At the close of Avengers: Endgame, Thor named Valkyrie as King of Asgard, then set off on a cosmic, intergalactic adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor: Love and Thunder appears set to pick up where Endgame left off.

The movie is also shaping up to be another epic entry to the MCU, described as having "an Avengers 5 feel." It's got a seriously impressive cast so far – Natalie Portman is back as Jane Foster, taking up Mjölnir, and Christian Bale is reportedly playing big bad Gorr the God Butcher. Tessa Thompson is set to reprise her role of Valkyrie, who she confirmed is now king, and has also teased that we might see some more familiar faces in the movie.

The movie is slated for release March 25, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon, and find out which superhero flick made the top spot in our best superhero movies, ranked!