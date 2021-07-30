Is Funimation free? What you need to know about getting the best anime online

Funimation is a streaming service for both subbed and dubbed anime, that does offer a free plan (featuring ads) as well as a 14-day Funimation free trial for ad-free viewing access to the full content library, of which there are heavy restrictions otherwise.

Check out all the Funimation Premium plans in your country

Funimation itself claims that a free account gets you access to a 'sample' of the total online library of anime and OVA series on the service, and at first glance on the website, it's dead on. If you have anything more than a passing interest in anime, then watching content with a free plan is far from ideal - not to mention extremely limiting and heavy on the ads.

The new and popular anime are almost always exclusive to Funimation Premium members. These include ongoing series like Scarlet Nexus, SD GUNDAM WORLD HEROES, and How Not to Summon a Demon Lord; all these are only available to members of the subscription service. If you've got any interest in the recent content, you won't be able to access the lion's share of it without a Funimation free trial or subscription.

Why should you join Funimation Premium?

The starting price for Funimation Premium is $5.99/£4.99 per month and this plan not only completely removes advertisements but unlocks the full catalogue of shows ready for you to watch on multiple devices at your leisure - all for less than the price of Netflix and a competitive rate to the likes of Disney Plus.

Whether you have a casual interest in anime or are wanting to indulge in the latest crazes from the Land of the Rising Sun, there's over 15,000 hours of content to binge watch just one click away - if you're subscribed to Funimation Premium or Funimation Premium Plus. If you're a free user, you can't access very much new or exclusive material at all, and there are many pre-and-post roll advertisements in each episode.

It's highly likely that the majority of content you will click on will bear a red 'subscribe' button in the top left of the thumbnail or show's splash page, meaning you will need to be subscribed to Funimation Plus in order to enjoy them. Being a member also gives you access to offline downloads and new episode releases - both subbed and dubbed - less than two weeks after their original airing in Japan.

Now, some countries have different tiers of plans available. In the US, you have a total of three Funimation Premium plans available: Premium ($5.99), Premium Plus ($7.99), and Premium Ultra ($99.99 per year).

If you're based in the UK, there's only one plan available and that's Funimation Premium Plus (£4.99) so people in this country will get things a little cheaper overall, but without the option to pay per annum. Something to bear in mind when you're checking out all your options.

