Infinity War? Black Panther? A Quiet Place? Anyone want to guess 2018’s most Googled movie?

You can have your box office takings and your Golden Globe 2019 nominations and put them to one side. Sometimes you can’t beat good old-fashioned buzz. The best way to track that nowadays is through Google – and the search engine has revealed its list of the top 10 most Googled movies of 2018. With a few surprises thrown in, as well as a big superhero movie standing proudly at the top, this is one list you (probably) won’t be able to auto-complete.

As revealed by Entertainment Weekly, a certain Black Panther leads the way for not only all superhero movies but also at the very top of 2018’s most Googled movies. With awards potentially heading T’Challa’s way in future, as well as the huge cultural impact it had, coupled with an early release date, it’s probably not too much of a shock to see it come out on top.

Superheroes reign supreme for the second and third spots on the list – but they’re not of the MCU variety. Incredibles 2 is next, closely followed by another sequel, Deadpool 2. I wouldn’t put it past Ryan Reynolds to mention that his movie was Googled more times than Avengers: Infinity War in Deadpool 3.

Yup, that’s right. Infinity War, the MCU’s biggest movie to date, only made it to number four on the list. Elsewhere, it’s nice to see horror make a bit of a comeback: A Quiet Place is fifth, while Hereditary is in ninth place. The Nun closes out the list in tenth.

What about spots #6-#8, I hear you cry? A Star is Born was sixth, with another musical movie, Bohemian Rhapsody, in seventh. Finally, the fifth and final superhero movie on the list is Venom, in eighth.

Think there’s a few notable absences or is there something you expected to be higher? Let us know! For reference, the full list is below:

1. Black Panther

2. The Incredibles

3. Deadpool 2

4. Avengers: Infinity War

5. A Quiet Place

6. A Star is Born

7. Bohemian Rhapsody

8. Venom

9. Hereditary

10. The Nun

With the year drawing to a close, why not check out the best movies of 2018?