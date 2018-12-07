Black Panther is up for Best Picture at the Golden Globes 2019 - see the full list of nominations here

Award shows might finally be waking up to superhero movies if the Golden Globes 2019 nominations are any indication. Not only is Black Panther nominated for Best Picture (as well as a couple of others nods), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is also staking a claim for movie history by being up for Best Animated Feature. Even better, the Golden Globes 2019 nominations are the perfect barometer for the Oscars. Could T’Challa and co. be picking up a statue in just a few months?
Over on the TV side of things, Thandie Newton has a nom for her turn as Maeve in Westworld season 2 and holy motherforking shirtballs, The Good Place is up for Best Musical or Comedy, with Kristen Bell picking up a lead actress nom. This is the good place.
You ready? Here is the full list of Golden Globes 2019 nominations.
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Black Panther
If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Glenn Close - The Wife
Lady Gaga - A Star is Born
Nicole Kidman - Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike - A Private War
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges - Boy Erased
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington - BlacKkKlansman
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Coleman - The Favourite
Elsie Fisher - The Eigth Grade
Charlize Theron - Tully
Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale - Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen - The Green Book
Robert Redford - The Old Man and the Gun
John C. Reilly - Stan and Ollie
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Amy Adams - Vice
Claire Foy - First Man
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Caperanum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Director - Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Peter Farrelly - Green Book
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay - Vice
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara - The Favourite
Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay - Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie - Green Book
Best Original Score
Marco Beltrami - A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat - Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Goransson - Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz - First Man
Marc Shaiman - Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
All the Stars - Black Panther
Girl in the Movies - Dumplin'
Requiem for a Private War - A Private War
Revelation - Boy Erased
Shallow - A Star is Born
Best Television Series - Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
Elizabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Julia Roberts - Homecoming
Keri Russell - The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Stephan James - Homecoming
Richard Madden - Bodyguard
Billy Porter - Pose
Matthew Rhys - The American
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell - The Good Place
Candice Bergen - Murphy Brown
Alison Brie - GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing - Will and Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen - Who is America?
Jim Carrey - Kidding
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams - Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton - Dirty John
Laura Dern - The Tale
Regina King - Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl - The Alienist
Darren Criss - The Assassionation of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Edgar Ramirez - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler - Barry
