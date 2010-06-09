Indiana Jones And The Bermuda Triangle anyone?

Indiana Jones next outing is rumoured to involve that fabulous movie McGuffin the Bermuda Triangle.

Hmmm, yes, best to file this one under Crazy Outrageous Rumours We Picked Up On The Grapevine. But word is running rampant online that Ford could indeed be about to take on yet another Jones adventure involving the infamous Triangle.

An anonymous source (reliability there, then) over at Music Rooms reported the rumour, adding:

“Shia LaBeouf has a central role again as Indy’s son but this will be a blockbuster made in the old fashioned way rather than the CGI efforts of the last movie”.

Believe them? Think they’re talking out of that place where the sun don’t shine? Either way, it’s something to get us thinking about with regard to another Indiana Jones adventure.

The fact that Ford and young pup (alright, sigh , Mutt) Shia LaBeouf have both dropped hints about the Triangle in recent interviews makes us more inclined to believe this new report.

Ford told the BBC in March that “George [ Lucas ] and Steven [ Spielberg ] have been working on a script and it’s almost there”.

Could the Triangle pose a great new challenge? Or does Indy deserve something better? Comments below…