An Xbox Series X restock is still available - here's where

An Xbox Series X restock is available at Amazon UK (opens in new tab) this morning. The console has notoriously been in and out of stock recently, so the fact the Series X is still on offer is good news if you're on the hunt for this next gen console - this could be your chance.

As there are many people still very eager to get their hands on the Xbox Series X, you'll have to act fast as it's likely stock will run out quickly. The console is also eligible for Amazon Prime delivery, meaning you could literally have your hands on your new console as soon as tomorrow.

Today's Xbox Series X restock at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series X | £449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Xbox Series X restock comes courtesy of Amazon this morning. While it won't last long, don't panic if you miss out right away - most retailers release deals in waves, so you may get another chance soon.



Xbox Series X restocks: hints and tips

1. Be patient - stock releases in waves

Don't freak out if Xbox Series X stock seems to sell out right away. Retailers often release stock bit by bit, so you may get another chance before the afternoon is through. While that's not guaranteed, it's worth refreshing the page to try your luck nonetheless.

2. Sign in and get your payment details ready

The weight of traffic causes sites to slow down at the best of times, let alone when we're given advance warning of an Xbox Series X restock drop. With that in mind, removing roadblocks by signing in beforehand and making sure your payment details are to hand will lessen any opportunity for you to lose the console thanks to a glitch that forces you to start the transaction all over again.

3. Prioritize bundles

Because solo consoles tend to sell out faster than anything else, we'd recommend keeping an eye out for bundles if at all possible. While they're more expensive thanks to including the best Xbox Series X accessories or best Xbox Series X games, they last for longer.

4. Don't pay more than the standard price (unless it's a bundle)

Even though we understand how tempting to take up eBay or social media offers that are trying to sell the console at an inflated price, don't ever do it. Besides being a possible detour into scamsville, Xbox Series X restocks are happening more frequently than ever so you'll have another chance at a legitimate deal soon.

Which Xbox should you buy?

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series X (£449.99) | Check at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Which of the two new Xbox consoles should you buy? If you want the 'full', true next-gen experience, it has to be the Xbox Series X. Besides being more powerful than the cheaper Series S, it's capable of displaying games in 4K resolution and has a disc drive - two features the S model lacks.



(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S (£299.99) | Check for deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Series S isn't as powerful as the Series X seen above, but that doesn't mean it won't put on a good show. While it isn't able to pump out games in 4K resolution, it still manages ray tracing and fast loading thanks to its SSD. Just bear in mind that it doesn't have a disc drive, so you'll need to download all your content digitally (which can be more expensive).



Check for Xbox Series X restocks today

Remember, you'll want the best screen to go with your new console, so check out our guides to the best TV for Xbox Series X and best Xbox Series X monitor. It's also worth checking out the upcoming Black Friday Xbox Series X deals to see what's on the way for the console this month.