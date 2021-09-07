How to watch the Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay showcase

If you're want to check out the latest from XCOM developer Firaxis, here's how to watch the Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay reveal showcase later today.

Later today on September 7, developer Firaxis and publisher 2K will be holding a special gameplay reveal showcase for Marvel's Midnight Suns, at approximately 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. BST. You can watch the full showcase as it premieres over the official Marvel's Midnight Suns YouTube channel.

As for what viewers can expect during the showcase, fans of Wolverine in particular are in for a treat. The Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay reveal event will showcase a complete mission, where Wolverine and The Hunter will face off against the powerful Sabretooth, sworn enemy and long-time foe of Wolverine.

We'll see a full campaign mission from the strategy experience play out between the three characters, including commentary from creative director Jake Solomon and senior franchise producer Garth DeAngelis. The two developers will break down how Marvel's Midnight Suns plays, revealing intricacies that you might have missed when the game was first announced last month at Gamescom.

If you're unfamiliar with exactly what Marvel's Midnight Suns is, check out the gameplay reveal from last week just below. Firaxis is taking established Marvel characters and putting them in strategic battles, as players utilize ability cards to pull off powerful attacks and other moves with their favorite Marvel superheroes. With great characters from Marvel and a trusted strategy developer in Firaxis, Midnight Suns could be a real winner.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is officially scheduled to launch next year in 2022, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch. If you're unfamiliar with any of the heroes you've seen so far confirmed for the game, head over to our Marvel's Midnight Suns characters guide for a complete walkthrough of who's who.

For those of you who want to know a little bit more about where the inspiration for the new game comes from, you can read up on our complete Midnight Sons explainer for more.