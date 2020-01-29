How to watch Super Bowl live stream online for free: Chiefs vs 49ers

The biggest sporting event of the year is almost finally upon us! With tickets costing well into the thousands, we expect most people wanting to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs will be doing so from the comfort of their own homes. So let us show you how to watch a Super Bowl 2020 live stream.

Luckily, while actually being in the stadium will leave your wallet empty, watching it from home doesn't have to be all that expensive with plenty of free viewing options and even ways of watching if you're on holiday when it airs.

And whether you're in it to see the Chief's strategic offense strategies bang heads with the 49ers' defensive plays, the halftime show or even just to catch the ads and trailers, a Super Bowl 2020 live stream will be just as action-packed as we've come to expect.

While it is hard to predict a winner, the pressure will be on for the Chiefs. Early estimations from bookies have them repping the higher odds with quarterback Patrick Mahomes riding strong after securing the MVP award, and performing an adrenaline-pumping 27-yard rushing touchdown.

Chiefs fan, 49ers devotee or lover of all things half time show - no matter what you're in it for, we've included all of the details of how to watch the Super Bowl 2020 online below.

If you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment center for the big game, then be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best Super Bowl TV deals too as there are some huge discounts happening right now on some excellent 4K TVs.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2020 in the US:

For anyone trying to catch the Super Bowl in the States, Fox will be the place to go. For the first time ever, Fox will be offering the ability to watch the Super Bowl in 4K UHD (on compatible devices) for those who want to get the full experience of seeing these two giants of the NFL clash. Pre-game coverage starts on the Fox channel on the Sunday at 2pm ET, 11am PT and the actual kick-off will be 6.30pm ET, 3.30pm PT. While you can watch on the Fox app instead of your TV, you will need to be in the US to use the App. If you're away on holiday, you'll need to log in with a VPN. Don't want to use Fox? A subscription to Hulu with live TV, YouTube TV or DirecTV Now will also get you access to the Super Bowl.

Live stream the Super Bowl 2020 from the UK:

Trying to catch the Super Bowl from the UK? Luckily, it is nice and easy with all of the action being aired for free on BBC One. Simply head over to BBC One on your TV on Sunday, February 2 at 11.25pm to see the full coverage of the Super Bowl 2020. You can also watch it live or on repeat through the BBC iPlayer app. Just like with the US, if you happen to be living abroad or on holiday, you will have to adopt a VPN to catch the action.

See how to watch the Super Bowl 2020 online in Canada:

Canada's official Super Bowl 2020 broadcaster will be CTV/TSN. This makes life pretty easy for any Canadians, meaning you can just watch it live on TV or through the CTV Go app. Obviously, if you don't have cable this leaves you a bit stuck but streaming service DAZN is there to help out. It offers 30-day free trials giving you the ability to watch the Super Bowl and then still catch a load of other sporting events before canceling (or finding your new favorite streaming service). The Super Bowl 2020 will be airing in Canada on the Sunday at 6:30pm ET, 3.30pm PT.

Live stream the Chiefs vs 49ers in Australia:

For anyone trying to watch the Super Bowl 2020 online from Australia, Channel 7 will be your safe haven. It's free-to-air and you can expect the action to kick off around 9.30am AEDT on Monday, February 3.



It will also be showing on Kayo Sport if you have a subscription set up or there is a 14 day free trial available, giving you plenty of time to watch the Super Bowl and cancel.

Watch the Super Bowl from elsewhere in the world:

Not living in any of the countries listed above? You are likely to find that most of these streaming services are geo-blocked while you're abroad, stopping you from accessing them. However, there is a solution - a VPN.

A VPN is a service that allows you to alter your IP address to appear like you're back home. That means you can appear to be back in the UK, the US, Canada, Australia or any country showing the Super Bowl and avoid those pesky geo-blocks.

There are so many VPN providers out there and we've tested a wide range of them on our best VPN for gaming and best VPN for Netflix guides and found that ExpressVPN has the best selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world along with reassuring privacy options. We especially love how the app can be set to automatically protect you on any public Wi-Fi, making browsing and shopping online less risky at a cafe or on public transport.

Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to get ready to watch the Super Bowl online:

1: Get a cheap VPN installed

There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you.

2: Connect to a UK server

While you can connect to a server in any of the above countries and watch the Super Bowl like you're there, the UK will be the easiest thanks to step three below

3: Head over to TVPlayer.com

Once you're connected, tune in to TVPlayer. It's a free and legal online streaming service, which offers hundreds of channels. Among the channels, you'll find on offer at TVPlayer.com on offer is BBC One which will show the entire event live.