How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 online from any country

Returning to the hallowed halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, it's been revealed that we've got at least another two years of this tug-on-your-heart-strings medical drama as Grey's Anatomy gets the greenlight for another two seasons. Arriving back at its usual Thursday slot, here's how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 online where you are.

Tackling both the pandemic and the racial injustices of 2020, last season also saw the departure of some of the show's regulars, including Dr Jackson Avery (Jessie Williams) and Dr Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti). Out with the old and in with the new (or old familiar faces, anyway), Kate Walsh will be reprising her role as Addison Montgomery in season 18, a return that will delight dedicated Grey's fans.

Of course, the new season also promises to answer many questions left unanswered, including what is next for Meredith now she is well again - will her and Dr Hayes make a go of it? There's also the state of affairs of Amelia and Link to think about after she refused his proposal.

Tackling a familiar timeframe as we live in a tenuous post-pandemic world, Grey's Anatomy promises to be as drama-filled and heart-breaking as ever. Make sure you soak up every last dose with a new Grey's Anatomy episode airing at 9pm ET / PT every Thursday from September 30.

Available to watch live on ABC, cord cutters can benefit from FuboTV with its baseline 'Starter' package offering over 100 channels including NBC, Fox, ESPN, VH1, and many more on top of ABC. With other options available in the US alone, find out how to watch Grey's Anatomy online where you are and catch all the drama in season 18.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy online in the US

ABC / FuboTV

ABC is home to Grey's Anatomy, with the new Grey's Anatomy episode airing at 9pm ET / PT and 8pm CT. Coming with cable subscriptions, you'll also be able to watch the episode back on ABC's catch-up service once its aired if you're unable to watch live, logging in with your cable provider details. For cord cutters, FuboTV is your best bet for fans of Grey's Anatomy, getting you access to over 100 channels and the ability to watch simultaneously on three devices with its Starter package from $64.99 a month. With this you can also enjoy a 7-day free trial to see if the service is the one for you. Alternatively, depending on which Hulu price you opt for, you can watch live on ABC or the day after and benefit from a Hulu free trial.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy online in Canada

CTV

Canadians will be able to watch alongside their neighbors down south with CTV airing the new Grey's Anatomy episode at the same time. That's 9pm ET / PT. CTV comes as a part of most cable packages. For those who aren't around for when the episode airs, you can catch up on CTV's catch up service where you'll need to sign in using your cable details. You can watch earlier seasons of Grey's Anatomy on Disney Plus with the arrival of Star if you're looking to marathon the whole thing. Otherwise, unfortunately, for cable cutters, there are no other current options for watching Grey's Anatomy season 18 online. However, if you happen to be outside of the country and want to tune into your domestic broadcaster, you can always download a VPN to stream from where you are.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy online in the UK

Sky

As is usually the case with American TV shows, the UK sees a delay to being able to watch the latest season. When it does arrive on British shores, it will land on Sky Witness. Don't have a Sky TV subscription? You'll also be able to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 online on Now TV with its Entertainment Pass for for £9.99 a month, offering a 7-day free trial to new customers.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy online in Australia

Channel 7

Down Under, Channel 7 has the rights to air season 18 of Grey's Anatomy. However, there has been no confirmation of when new episodes will be broadcast. When it does, however, you'll be able to watch on the free-to-air channel, as well as through its on-demand service, 7Plus. Much like in other regions, you can watch previous seasons elsewhere. Disney Plus has the last three seasons of Grey's Anatomy. You can find seasons 1-14 on Stan if you're looking to binge the whole thing. Stan will set you back AU$10 a month.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy online from anywhere

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days

If you're away from home for the new episode of Grey's Anatomy, a VPN is your best option for tuning in to season 18. These handy systems are 'Virtual Private Networks', and enable you to appear online as if you are somewhere else entirely. This method gives you a way to get around any geographical restrictions, so you can access all of your favorite streaming services just as if you were at home. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best VPN to go with, and is perfect to watch Grey's Anatomy online. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

