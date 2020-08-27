How to watch Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live today and what to expect

Gamescom Opening Night Live is officially happening today, and if you're hoping to catch the show and not miss a moment, you've come to the right place.

Just like many other shows before, Gamecom has gone all digital this year, and the Opening Night Live stream will kick off the event with a helping of announcements, and you won't have to go far to catch it all. The opening showcase is set to start today, August 27, at 11 am PDT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST and will be streamed live on the Game Awards official YouTube and Twitch channel, and will also be streaming on Twitter and Facebook . You can watch it right here in the embed below.

Don't forget to head back here tomorrow as well for the Future Games Show.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, you can expect to settle in for around two hours of announcements and game reveals, so make sure you have all of your favourite snacks and drinks at the ready. Opening Night Live will feature "content debuts" from a variety of different game publishers , including 2K, Blizzard, Bethesda, Activision, Deep Silver, Bungie, Devolver, Bandai Namco, EA, Gearbox, Xbox Game Studios, Warner Bros. Games, Frontier, Focus Home, and Headup Games.

Ahead of the showcase, we've been getting a steady stream of news about some of the games confirmed to make an appearance so far. Those of you who are enjoying Mediatonic's runaway Battle Royale hit Fall Guys will be happy to know that Opening Night Live is set to reveal Season 2 .

Blizzard is debuting its new animated four-part series Afterlives , which is based on the upcoming World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion, and you can also expect to see the premiere of a story trailer for Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond . And finally, a tweet from Bungie reconfirmed you'll be getting a new look at Destiny 2: Beyond Light , the next big expansion coming to the game on November 10, 2020 .

Keighley also revealed a list of games making an appearance including, Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War , Doom Eternal - Ancient Gods, Little Nightmares 2, a PS5 demo of Ratchet and Clank , and Mafia: Definitive Edition. There's bound to be some other surprises in store, but the showcase looks set to be one jam-packed event with a look at plenty of new upcoming releases.

