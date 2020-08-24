Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War world premiere event coming on Thursday

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War will take virtual center stage during the Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation on Thursday.

Geoff Keighley, who is producing the Opening Night Live event, also revealed a new piece of art for the game on his official Twitter account. The quick teaser video focuses on an image split in two, with a Soviet agent on one side and an American soldier on the other. The Ushanka hat and helmet of the two characters are overlaid with propaganda imagery from their respective countries.

Geoff Keighley announced a world premiere new look at Call of Duty Black Ops - Cold War during Gamescom Opening Night Live on Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

This is the first official announcement of Fall Guys expanding beyond its launch platforms of PS4, where it debuted as a free PS Plus game , and Steam. Developer Mediatonic has indirectly addressed the potential for Fall Guys Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions, saying it "would love to bring the game to other platforms further down the line".

Fall Guys has quickly become a global phenomenon, though console gaming makes up a small portion of the Chinese games industry. It makes sense that Fall Guys would debut on mobile for Chinese audiences - we'll have to wait and see whether it will get a similar debut in the rest of the world.

Trying to navigate crowded seesaws on a virtual joystick sounds like a special kind of hell to me, but other than that Fall Guys on mobile seems like a natural fit.