PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart getting extended gameplay demo on Thursday

PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be getting a second gameplay demo this Thursday, at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live.

Two months after it's head-turning debut during Sony’s Future of Gaming stream, Gamescom host Geoff Keighly has announced that fans will soon be getting a more indepth look at the PS5 platformer in action.

While it's initial June reveal gave us a brief (but visually stunning) glimpse at Rift Apart’s interdimensional gameplay, Keighley confirms that this week’s demo will be ‘full, longer’ and ‘uncut’. Given its graphical prowess and unique premise, we’re definitely excited to get a bigger taste of this fun-looking adventure.

Don't miss the world premiere @PlayStation 5 demo of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with @insomniacgames #ps5Watch @gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be the iconic intergalactic duo’s first outing since 2016’s Ratchet & Clank. In case you missed it, the reveal trailer showcased our heroes rapidly warping through intergalactic rifts, a new grappling gun, rail grinding, the series signature strafe- shooting action, and of course, plenty of Pixar-worthy cutscenes.

At this moment in time, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has no confirmed release date. With the game’s developer Insomniac currently hard at work getting PS5 exclusive Spider-Man: Miles Morales ready for launch, it seems unlikely that Rift Apart will also be out in time for PS5’s debut. Yet, with a second look at the game coming much sooner than many expected, maybe Rift Apart’s release isn’t quite as far off as we’d assumed.

You can catch Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and a host of other new gaming morsels at Gamecom’s Opening Night Live, streaming this Thursday at 7pm BST / 2pm ET.

