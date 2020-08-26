Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond story trailer headed for Gamescom stream

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Respawn's VR game, will be at Gamescom Opening Night Live tomorrow.

Gamescom is ordinarily a physical event that runs for the better part of a week in Cologne, drawing fans and press to its packed booths. Covid-19 has put paid to that, however, and this year Gamescom will be purely digital.

Opening Night Live will run from 7:30 to 10 PM CET tomorrow, August 27th, and feature a new story trailer for Above and Beyond. We’ve seen little of the new Medal of Honor since Gamesradar's Connor played it almost a year ago.

“I think we’re finally able to fully realise that vision from 20 years ago,” game director Peter Hirschmann said in a trailer last year. “Of putting you in the boots, allowing you to see through the eyes of someone who was actually there. That’s been the most exciting and fulfilling part of the project.”

The VR reboot is in development at Respawn, who are best known today for Apex Legends . But Respawn’s core team is the same that worked on Medal of Honor: Allied Assault way back when, so they know the beach landings of which they speak.

Like the very first Medal of Honor, Above and Beyond casts you as an OSS agent, a role that provides plenty of opportunity for espionage and derring-do. It’s expected to release before the end of the year.

