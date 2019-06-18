How to download the Borderlands 2 E3 DLC Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary

The Borderlands 2 DLC Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary is a new adventure for Gearbox's looter shooter that sets the scene for Borderlands 3. Announced at E3 2019 you can download it know on PS4, Xbox One and PC and find out how things went down between the end of Borderlands 2 and the beginning of Borderlands 3. What does Lilith do and what happens to Sanctuary? Download Borderlands 2 DLC Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary and find out.

How to download Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary on Xbox One, PS4, and PC

First, make sure you have either a copy of Borderlands 2 on Steam or Borderlands: The Handsome Collection on PS4 or Xbox One. Then just install the free Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary DLC, then go into the game and visit the brand new "Fight For Sanctuary" location, which you'll be able to find from any Fast-Travel station.

You'll want to make sure your Vault Hunter is at least level 30, otherwise you're going to get squished like a Spiderant. Also make sure you've finished the main storyline before jumping into the band new DLC, as it will have spoilers for the end of Borderlands 2 and the fate of Handsome Jack. If you don't really care about spoilers, just steamroll past that warning and go through the iron door you'll find in front of you once you teleport to the Fight For Sanctuary location.

Or, if you can't be bothered to get above level 30 because you're impatient and want to see what all the fuss is about, you can instantly create a brand new level 30 character from the main screen. Whichever Vault Hunter you choose will automatically start at the beginning of the new DLC without you having to fast-travel anywhere, but they won't have completed the final main mission. So if you want, you can just quickly finish Borderlands 2's main story to get some closure before fighting for Sanctuary.

A quick extra note: you can always return to Borderlands 2's original Sanctuary using Fast-Travel stations even in the middle of the new DLC, just in case you need to trade Eridium with Crazy Earl or want to spend some time on the slots at Moxxi's.