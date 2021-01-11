How Marvel was inspired by The Mandalorian, according to Kevin Feige

Marvel Phase 4 and The Mandalorian may be galaxies apart in terms of style and substance, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has recently revealed that the upcoming batch of new Marvel TV shows will be influenced by Mando’s Star Wars adventure.

“There is lots and lots of The Mandalorian that has inspired us at Marvel Studios, not the least of which is the stagecraft that we're using on some upcoming projects,” Feige said during a press conference for WandaVision (H/T ComicBook.com).

It’s unclear whether Feige means a lower-s stagecraft for ILM’s own brand of digital on-screen magic or Stagecraft, the production hub that The Mandalorian uses. The latter is complete with state-of-the-art production and special effect technology that is the envy of the industry and would certainly up Marvel’s SFX game on Disney Plus. Either way, there could be worse inspirations.

But it’s not just production tips from a galaxy far, far away that Feige – who is involved in his own Star Wars project – has been gleaning from The Mandalorian. The Mandalorian release schedule was also of particular interest to him.

On the topic of weekly releases, Feige said: “They certainly showed they can do that on Disney Plus with Mandalorian. The fun week-to-week, the discussion [...] Disney Plus I think was very smart to drop weekly.”

WandaVision, meanwhile, is all set to kick off Marvel Studio’s tentative steps into television. The first two episodes drop on January 15. Let’s hope it makes as much of a splash as a certain Baby Yoda did first time around.

