Hogwarts Legacy fan discovers DLC packs and extras inside website code

A Hogwarts Legacy fan has discovered possible DLC packs and extras tucked away inside the game's official website.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release sometime towards the end of 2022, but so far, the exact date that we’ll be able to enrol in the infamous School of Witchcraft and Wizardry remains a mystery. Set in the 1800s, the game will see familiar faces like Harry, Ron and Hermione swapped for a whole new cast of characters.

With no official news since Sony’s State of Play presentation in March, an eagle-eyed Reddit user has done some digging and discovered what appears to be a list of additional content for Hogwarts Legacy. The list seemingly includes DLC packs and extra items which are thought to be included in certain additions of the game or as pre-order bonuses. As well as digital goodies, the list also makes mention of physical extras such as a steel case and a “Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book”.

Reddit user opalelement shared their findings on the GamingLeaksAndRumours (opens in new tab) subreddit. Here’s the full list:

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

72 Hours Early Access to the Game

Kelpie Robe

Steel Case

Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book

Opalelement didn’t use magic to make this discovery; instead, they found it by rooting around the HTML code of the official Hogwarts Legacy website. According to the Reddit user, there are also “Digital Only” and "Digital Deluxe Only” labels within the code, but there are no details on what content those labels are related to or what items will be included in which edition. It appears that Avalanche Software is planning to provide 72-hour early access to players who pre-order, but again we don’t know if this will be tied to particular editions of the game.

The content listed could, of course, simply be placeholder copy or be set to change during the game’s development, so we’ll have to wait until an official announcement from Avalanche Software to know exactly what bonuses are on offer. Thanks to a tweet by community manager Chandler Wood, we do have confirmation that Hogwarts Legacy won’t contain microtransactions.

Although she is not involved in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, GamesRadar+ acknowledges the role of J.K. Rowling in the creation of the Wizarding World, as well as her publicly-stated, harmful views regarding the rights of transgender people. If you’d like to offer your support to the communities affected by Rowling’s rhetoric, consider donating to the National Center for Transgender Equality(opens in new tab) in the US, or Mermaids(opens in new tab) in the UK.