No, Hogwarts Legacy does not contain microtransactions

Hogwarts Legacy won’t have any microtransactions, the game’s developer has confirmed.

Following rumors that Hogwarts Legacy might have microtransactions in it, the community manager Chandler Wood took to Twitter to clear up the misunderstanding. In a tweet, Wood said: "We've seen this question coming up and want to set the record straight. There are no microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy."

We've seen this question coming up and want to set the record straight.There are no microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy.March 17, 2022 See more

It looks like the idea of microtransactions being in the game has come from recently released gameplay footage - as revealed during the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play - which showed timers counting down next to potion brewing stations, leading many to think that this may work as a microtransaction and encourage players to pay money to speed up these timers.

One Twitter user did ask Wood directly what the potion timers meant, but the community manager just replied with a link to their original tweet explaining that the game does not contain microtransactions.

In other Hogwarts Legacy news, it was recently discovered that Hogwarts Legacy is coming to Nintendo Switch. Although kept rather low-key by the game’s developer Avalanche Software and its publisher Warner Bros. Games, the official Hogwarts Legacy website does feature a Nintendo Switch logo at the bottom of its page as well as mentions a Nintendo Switch release on the website’s FAQ page.

Hogwarts Legacy is due to release "holiday 2022" on not only Nintendo Switch but also PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X /S, and PC.