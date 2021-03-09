Hidden WandaVision Easter egg revealed the Scarlet Witch costume before the series aired

WandaVision has attracted a lot of buzz lately for disproving the majority of fan theories surrounding the series. From a Grim Reaper appearance to Dottie secretly being Mephisto, and of course that huge cameo and the aerospace engineer, lots of WandaVision's mysteries ended up being not all that significant after all.

Except, one major hint was staring us in the face all along. In two posters released before the series even premiered, it's possible to spot parts of Wanda's Scarlet Witch costume. Nerdist first noticed the Easter egg appearing in the duo poster, but the outfit shows up in Wanda's solo portrait, too.

A visionary new age of television begins. Marvel Studios' #WandaVision, an Original Series, starts streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/WHA4DZH8wYDecember 11, 2020 See more

Tune into a new age. #WandaVision, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming in two weeks on @DisneyPlus. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Ujrt29p3JEJanuary 1, 2021 See more

Tucked away among the period clothing or snapshots of the series are two glimpses of the Scarlet Witch suit. At first glance, they look similar to Wanda's usual Avengers outfits, but they match up to her finale costume.

Considering these posters debuted in December 11, 2020 and January 1, 2021 respectively, while the series premiered January 15, the writing for Wanda's big transformation really was on the wall from the start.

An eagle eyed fan has also spotted that Wanda might have included a tribute to Vision in her costume, too.

"You are the piece of the mind stone that lives in me."Okay but the way Wanda honored Vision in her new costume? He will always be a part of her.#Wandavision pic.twitter.com/315aQuxH8TMarch 8, 2021 See more

In the finale, Wanda told Vision: "You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me." HYDRA conducted experiments on Wanda using this Infinity Stone, and it eventually became part of Vision. The Scarlet Witch costume includes some detailing which looks very much like the shape of the Mind Stone in Vision's head – meaning this could be Wanda's way of remembering the connection she shares with her husband.

Ultimately, Vision vanished when Wanda brought down the Hex in episode 9. White Vision still lives, though, and with all his memories intact. Paul Bettany has also said he wants to keep on playing the synthezoid, so there's every chance we could see Wanda and Vision reunited again sometime in a future MCU installment.

