Here's how to transfer your Ghost of Tsushima PS5 save

Ghost of Tsushima PS5 makes save transfer from PS4 significantly easier.

In a tweet earlier today, developer Sucker Punch told fans that "to transfer a PS4 save to Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PS5, have it in your PS5 storage and select 'Transfer PS4 Console Save' on the menu." The studio says it recommends downloading the patch first, and instructs PS Plus members using cloud saves to download locally before attempting to make the save transfer.

This process is significantly more streamlined than the option previously available to players. Until recently, transferring a save required players to install the PS4 version of a game onto their PS5, go back to the PS4 hardware version, and then upload their desired save to the cloud, where they could access it on their new-gen machine.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut isn't the first game to take advantage of the enhanced system - that honour fell to the PS5 version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which arrived earlier this year. The new release is, however, the first Sony game to make the change. Hopefully, that means that future cross-gen saves are a little easier to transfer, whether they're from first- or third-party titles.

The Director's Cut, with its Iki Island expansion, is due to release tomorrow, August 20. If you're not sure whether or not to return to Tsushima with the Director's Cut, our Iki Island review says that the new DLC is worth a return trip all by itself.

