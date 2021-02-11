HBO boss on what's next for Game of Thrones: "We've been developing multiple takes on different worlds"

HBO's content chief, Casey Bloys, has spoken about what's next for the Game of Thrones franchise – and don't expect an announcement for 10 new series any time soon.

When asked how HBO's plan for Game of Thrones compared to Disney Plus' slate of upcoming Star War series, Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter : "The way we try to approach it is not by [saying], 'We need five shows within three years,' but 'What are the stories worth telling?' We've been developing multiple takes on different worlds. The one I want to do is the one that I think is best creatively. I prefer to make it about the stories and the showrunners and their vision as opposed to hitting some arbitrary target for the right number of shows."

Bloys added that the network isn't planning on saturating the network in "the way Disney is doing with Marvel and Star Wars TV shows". He added: "On HBO Max, I don't want to do all DC shows; I don't want to do all Game of Thrones spinoffs. But a good mix of those. They're great properties to have within the mix."

We know that there are at least two new shows on the way so far. Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will be set around 300 years before the events of the original series. The cast includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and Emma D'Arcy and filming will reportedly start sometime soon . Another prequel series , based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, is also in the early stages of development.