Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon starts filming "in a few months"

The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is beginning principal photography "in a few months," WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has revealed.

At the very end of the seismic announcement that the next 12 months of Warner Bros. movies will debut on HBO Max alongside theaters, Kilar subtly let slip some key information about House of the Dragon, as well as the first concept art we've seen.

"P.S. Principal photography starts on the next Game of Thrones series, House of the Dragon, in a few months. Look out for dragons overhead!" Kilar confirmed.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: WarnerMedia) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

If you haven't been keeping up with House of the Dragon, it's worth clarifying a few things. You might've heard about another Game of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts that would've taken place thousands of years before Thrones, but that project was canned after the pilot episode was filmed. House of the Dragon, on the other hand, received a series order from HBO just after the other prequel was canceled. In an interview with Deadline, HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys explained why the studio has more confidence in House of the Dragon.

"One of the things about House of Dragons, there is a text, there is a book so that made it a little bit more of a road map for a series order," Bloys said. The series is based on Fire and Blood, George R.R. Martin's robust account of the Targaryen dynasty.

House of the Dragon was originally expected to premiere in 2022, but as it is with all productions these days, everything's subject to change due to the pandemic.

