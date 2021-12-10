The Halo TV series' first full trailer includes live-action Master Chief and High Charity

We have our first official Halo TV series trailer thanks to The Game Awards, and there's a lot to unpack. Check it out above and read on for more details.

We've seen Master Chief from a dimly lit, obscured viewpoint in the first teaser from November, but this is the first proper shot of the Chief all armored-up and ready to go, and Paramount Plus's adaptation looks incredibly faithful to the games. Even the bustling dystopia the Capital City looks like it's been ripped straight from the sourcework.

The Halo TV series is set to debut in Q1 2022 on US-based streaming service Paramount Plus. It stars Pablo Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black) as Master Chief, Natasha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor (Halo series voice actor) as Cortana, Olive Grey (EastEnders) as Dr. Miranda Keyes, and Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) as a new character, a Spartan named Soren-066.

After the Halo TV series teaser trailer debuted just a day ago, fans were excited to see more of the highly anticipated adaptation. The teaser only gave us a brief look at some Spartan soldiers and iconic Halo vehicles and weapons, but gave us no idea what kind of story the Halo TV series will tell. Now we know a lot more, and it's sure to help garner even more hype ahead of its release.

It definitely feels like it's a Halo holiday season, with this official trailer and the recent release of Halo Infinite, which is getting rave reviews from critics and players all across the world.

