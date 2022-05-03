Everything we know about Halo Infinite Season 2

Halo Infinite Season 2 – called ‘Lone Wolves’ – delivers two new maps, lots of new modes, and a new battle pass for multiplayer. While Season 2 is going to be another six-month season, 343 Industries have clearly learned a lot from the first season, and will be adding plenty of rotating modes, playlists, and events to keep players interested throughout Season 2 of Halo Infinite. A heap of sandbox changes freshens Halo multiplayer up too, with buffs and nerfs for several weapons, items, and vehicles. Here’s everything you need to know about Halo Infinite Season 2.

Everything coming in Halo Infinite Season 2

When does Halo Infinite Season 2 go live?

Halo Infinite Season 2 will go live at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST on Tuesday, May 3, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Expect new maps, modes, and more to arrive in the update. You can read more about all the new arrivals below.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to brace yourselves for yet another long season, as Halo Infinite Season 2 will run until November 7, based on the content roadmap that 343 Industries published recently. In the meantime, you can expect new Narrative Events in May and July, and the first week of Season 2’s Fracture: Entrenched event to start in late May.

Two new Halo Infinite multiplayer maps

Some of the biggest additions to Halo Infinite with Season 2 are two new maps – one for Arena and one for Big Team Battle. Catalyst is the new Arena map, and it appears to be a slightly overgrown Forerunner facility with a Gravity Hammer on a high position.

The new BTB map is Breaker, which looks like it could be a UNSC base in the middle of a sandy desert – it even has a large, moving laser in a central chasm that will destroy anything that touches it, so watch out for that, particularly if you’re in a Warthog.

New Halo Infinite Last Spartan Standing mode

The rumored battle royale-like mode, Last Spartan Standing, is also coming to Halo Infinite on Season 2’s launch day via a Seasonal Event, but it’ll stick around afterwards. It’s a 12-player, free-for-all mode on Big Team Battle maps, where you’ll get a confined loadout and five lives. Being a staple of the BR genre, Last Spartan Standing also features a closing Danger Zone to spice things up and force players together in an ever-shrinking map.

Getting kills will give you the opportunity to upgrade your arsenal, but random ordnance drops can also be found throughout the match. Eliminating a player also causes them to drop their AI bubble, which can be collected for bonus score. When it comes down to it, you need to be the last Spartan standing to win.

King of the Hill and more Halo Infinite multiplayer modes and playlists

Regarding new modes, there are lots coming in Halo Infinite with some being permanent and others being fun, experimental modes that will rotate in and out. Here’s a list of what 343 Industries has revealed – you can read more about them in this Season 2 modes preview.

Last Spartan Standing: Halo Infinite’s answer to a battle royale mode. 12-players, five lives each, Big Team Battle maps, and upgradable loadouts.

Halo Infinite’s answer to a battle royale mode. 12-players, five lives each, Big Team Battle maps, and upgradable loadouts. King of the Hill: A new variant that differs from the classic mode and will be in Quick Play, Ranked Arena, and its own playslist on day one of Halo Infinite Season 2. Two teams will battle to secure a neutral hill and earn points. Once enough points have been earned from the hill, the team that secured it will earn a point, and a new one will appear, making this King of the Hill variant more about the number of hills captured, rather than total time spent within any hill. However, if you’re a fan of the classic version, options for that ruleset can be found in Custom Games.

A new variant that differs from the classic mode and will be in Quick Play, Ranked Arena, and its own playslist on day one of Halo Infinite Season 2. Two teams will battle to secure a neutral hill and earn points. Once enough points have been earned from the hill, the team that secured it will earn a point, and a new one will appear, making this King of the Hill variant more about the number of hills captured, rather than total time spent within any hill. However, if you’re a fan of the classic version, options for that ruleset can be found in Custom Games. Land Grab: Three neutral zones spawn into a map, leaving the two teams to capture as many of them as they can to score points. Once all three zones have been captured, a new trio will spawn in somewhere else, sending teams around the map to battle for objectives until one team reaches 11 points. This mode will launch with the Fracture: Entrenched event but will also stick around for the rest of the season.

Three neutral zones spawn into a map, leaving the two teams to capture as many of them as they can to score points. Once all three zones have been captured, a new trio will spawn in somewhere else, sending teams around the map to battle for objectives until one team reaches 11 points. This mode will launch with the Fracture: Entrenched event but will also stick around for the rest of the season. New Rumble Pit playlist: A new free-for-all playlist for eight players that focuses on what 343 Industries calls “base” modes, so expect to be vying for control over lots of objectives.

A new free-for-all playlist for eight players that focuses on what 343 Industries calls “base” modes, so expect to be vying for control over lots of objectives. Rotating playlists: Social Skirmish, Social Slayer, Team Snipers, and Team Doubles, will also rotate in and out across Halo Infinite Season 2.

Social Skirmish, Social Slayer, Team Snipers, and Team Doubles, will also rotate in and out across Halo Infinite Season 2. Experimental modes: Ninja Slayer: Regular Slayer rules featuring only infinite-ammo Energy Sword and Grappleshot loadouts, with Power equipment and Grappleshots appearing on maps. Vampireball: Oddball but the skull melee attack is a one-hit kill and grants 50% shield to the skull carrier, which can overflow into an Overshield! Rocket Repulsors: Slayer with Infinite-ammo Rocket Launchers and Repulsors for your loadout, and only Power equipment and Repulsors appearing on maps.



Phew, that’s a lot of modes to look forward to! Remember, Halo Infinite’s Forge and co-operative campaign modes have been delayed over the past couple of months, although some loose launch targets have now been set. Online co-op campaign and mission replay is targeted for a late August release, while an open beta for Forge is targeted for September. It appears that another Forge open beta will arrive sometime in Season 3 – which launches on November 8 – and split-screen co-op campaign should also arrive during that season.

Season 2 Lone Wolves Battle Pass

The Halo Infinite Season 2 battle pass sounds it’s going to be a significant improvement on the Season 1 pass. While we don’t know much about specific items and cosmetics just yet, the trailer did at least reveal a few new armor pieces. 343 Industries has also clearly learned a lot from player feedback so they have made the Lone Wolves premium and free passes much more rewarding.

The premium pass for Season 2 will allow players to earn up to 1,000 CR which they can use to buy the next pass or things from the Halo Infinite shop. Moreover, the free track for Season 2 contains even more customization items compared to Season 1, including the Lone Wolves Armor Core which is unlocked quite early. Remember that Halo Infinite battle passes don't expire when the relevant season ends, so you'll still be able to work your Season 1 battle pass if you don't complete it before May 3.

Ultimate Rewards – the items unlocked for completing all weekly challenges and the ultimate challenge – will also be of a much better quality from Season 2. Visors, Coatings, and more will appear as Ultimate Rewards instead of emblems and backdrops. And finally, it’s good news for players wanting a true progression system separate from the battle passes. 343 have said that a “Career Progression” system is being designed, so it’s still a long way off, but on the way at the very least.

Sandbox balance changes in Season 2

There are quite a few changes coming with the launch of Season 2, and there will undoubtedly be more as the season goes on. Some major multiplayer improvements are some networking changes that should make melee much more reliable with less whiffing and clipping through enemy players. Furthermore, all Halo Infinite weapons have had their melee damage reduced by 10% too, which means that the Mangler’s shoot-punch combo now requires an extra shot to pull off. The Ravager’s regular fire is also getting buffed as it’s been pretty sub-par for a while now.

Other sandbox changes include more shielding for the Overshield Halo Infinite equipment item, increased collision damage for the Chopper, making it much better at ramming vehicles, and the Banshee will see improvements to its agility and damage output. Plenty of other changes are also arriving with Halo Infinite Season 2 and beyond and, while full patch notes obviously aren’t out yet, you can read about more sandbox changes coming with Season 2 by reading this Halo Waypoint report and the follow-up.

