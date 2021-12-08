If you want to know where to find the Halo Infinite Craig Easter egg then we have the location here, and what you need to do to reach it. Or, if you just want to see what it is, and save the time of doing it yourself, we've got that too. Fortunately, it's not hard to find the Craig Easter egg as the main campaign will take you to the necessary location and as long as you know when and where to look it's easy to find it and see it in all its glory.

So, here's where to find the Halo Infinite Craig Easter egg, otherwise known as the Craig Zeta Halo Tour 2560...

Where to find the Halo Infinite Craig Easter egg

You'll be led to the Halo Infinite Craig Easter egg as part of the story mission, The Tower. There's no need to rush as it's one of the early big missions once you're free to explore the full open world. We won't mention any more than that to keep things spoiler free, but if you want to go there now, or missed it before and need to go back, it's here on the map:

To find the Easter egg you'll need to climb the tower using the Grappleshot upgraded with the 40% cooldown reduction. You'll be able to walk up one of the legs easily enough, which will get you so far, but past that you'll need to use momentum to keep you airborne while you wait for the Grappleshot to recharge. The top part of the tower has no ledges and a nasty overhang so you'll need to fling yourself upwards in a way that will let you stay in the air until you can fire enough another shot. It sounds hard but don't panic - if you go too far out or miss, just aim back towards the tower and you shouldn't lose too much height. Just keep an eye on the Grappleshot recharge and get a feel for the timing and you should get a rhythm that will eventually get to the edge and over the top.

When you do get to the top look for... this. It appears to be an alien stage with speakers, a space guitar and a poster for Craig's Halo Ring tour. You'll also find an album on the floor between the poster and guitar, which you can interact with to flip over and read the track listing. Let's just say the song titles tell a story.

If you investigate the raised area behind the stage you'll also find what will likely be your first skull as well, so you won't go away empty handed. And that's it, you've seen the Easter egg, found a skull, now get back out there and save the universe.