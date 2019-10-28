Halloween Steam Sale deals: Here are the 7 best deals to grab right now

The Halloween Steam sale deals have begun, and you can pick up a ton of delightfully frightening games at grotesquely discounted prices. The limited-time promotion began right when the leaks said it would , with the Halloween Steam sale deals stretching from October 28 to November 1 at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 5 pm GMT. A ton of games have been discounted as part of the promotion, so here are the highlights that you should definitely consider picking up.

Despite transforming Resident Evil 2 from its traditional fixed camera with clunky controls to smooth over-the-shoulder action, the remake retains the horror of the original. Just as soon as you get used to zombies that really, really don't want to stop moving, the Tyrant shows up. With its replayable dual-campaign approach, the RE2 remake is a steal at $29.99.

The developers of Until Dawn return to choice-driven horror with Man of Medan, the first part of the planned Dark Pictures Anthology. It isn't quite as polished as Until Dawn, but its inventive multiplayer options and approachable length make it a perfect fit for Halloween parties (make sure you put the kids to bed first).

The Blackout Club: $23.00 (was $29.99)

The Blackout Club is a first-person horror game that emphasizes stealth. What makes it special is the way it encourages community: first off by letting up to four players join up for proper teen sleuth investigations, and second by actually talking to you . The voices you hear could be professional actors delivering lines to you, just you, and it's up to you and the rest of the community to put all the answers together.

Dying Light: $13.59 (was $39.99)

If the pre-release hype for Dying Light 2 has you interested but you've never played the original, now's the perfect time to fix that. The parkour-infused first-person game had a bit of a rough start but has grown by alley-spanning leaps since then, and at this point, it's packed with things to do.

Dead by Daylight: $9.99 (was $19.99)

The king of asymmetrical online multiplayer horror has reigned for years, and there's no time like Halloween to throw yourself into the fray as a hapless survivor or a menacing killer. The Stranger Things crossover is an especially nice way to get your start, if you don't mind death by Demogorgon.

What's more terrifying than death by bubonic plague? How about death at the hands of merciless inquisitors during the plague? A Plague Tale: Innocence has some rough edges, but its atypical setting and merciless(ly helpful) rat swarms make it more than worth it at this discounted price.

Our reviewer described Little Nightmares as "Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away, if Spirited Away was grotesque and horrifying" and that pretty much sums it up. It may confound you, it may frustrate you, but it will never stop freaking you the hell out.