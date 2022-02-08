Zoe Saldaña says Marvel made her remove Guardians of the Galaxy 3 social post

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 actor Zoe Saldaña says Marvel made her remove a behind-the-scenes social post.

The video, which has now been re-uploaded to Saldaña’s Instagram account, shows the Marvel actor in full Gamora makeup and sipping from a mate cap with the caption "Had to take this down before because of Marvel Security."

Hilariously, the sensitive material in question has been ‘redacted’ by a green pen effect – but you can still see what’s underneath.

Unfortunately for Marvel spoilerhounds everywhere, it doesn’t seem to be anything spoiler-heavy. The "Atlanta" binder (where Guardians 3 is currently filming) appears to be filled with dates and filming blocks rather than script pages or excerpts from Kevin Feige’s Big Book O’Spoilers.

It does, though, go to show the lengths Marvel Studios continues to take to avoid anything leaking out. Everything from fake scripts to draping actors in giant hooded cloaks have been used as a spoiler safety net in the past.

There’s plenty to spoil in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, too. Director James Gunn has already said this will be the last time we see this iteration of the Guardians – Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Nebula, Mantis, Groot, and Rocket – together on the big screen.

"It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be,” Gunn told Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast.

Gunn also revealed on Twitter that Peacemaker actor Chukwudi Iwuji has been cast in a mystery role that "most every big name actor in Hollywood wanted."

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is set for release on May 5, 2023.

