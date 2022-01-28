Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be the last time we see this team of Guardians, says James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director James Gunn has revealed that the upcoming Marvel movie will be the last time we see Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and co. on screen together.

"This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," Gunn told Deadline's Hero Nation podcast . "It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be."

Alongside Quill (AKA Star-Lord), the current team also includes a time-traveling version of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), her sister Nebula (Karen Gillan), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel).

In the third installment of the trilogy, they're joined by Will Poulter as the movie's antagonist Adam Warlock and Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji in an undisclosed role – though Marvel fans may have already guessed who he is playing.

"I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story," Gunn continued, "That’s always a little bit scary; I’m doing my best… I’m aware that the third film in most trilogies sucks; not always."

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 was released in 2017, but we last saw the Guardians in 2019's Avengers: Endgame when they joined the fight to defeat Thanos. The movie ended with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) aboard their ship, so we can also expect to see them in Thor: Love and Thunder , which is due to be released this July.