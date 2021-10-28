GTA San Andreas is getting the VR treatment on Oculus Quest 2

GTA San Andreas is in development for Oculus Quest 2, allowing players to immerse themselves in one of gaming's most iconic open worlds in VR for the first time.

According to Oculus, the GTA San Andreas Oculus Quest 2 version has been in the cards for several years, but this is the first time we're hearing about it. It's unclear what sort of refinements and updates we can expect from the project, but Oculus says more information is coming soon.

"Get a new perspective on Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas as you experience (again or for the first time) one of gaming’s most iconic open worlds," reads the announcement from Oculus. "This is a project many years in the making, and we can’t wait to show you more of it."

GTA San Andreas launched back in 2004 to almost universal acclaim from critics and players alike, and its legacy as one of the best games in the long-running series has only been cemented in the years since. You'll be able to play the classic game with remastered visuals as part of the upcoming GTA Trilogy on November 11, which should be more than enough to keep you occupied until GTA San Andreas launches on Oculus Quest 2 sometime later on.

Oculus hasn't confirmed whether GTA San Andreas will be Oculus Quest 2-exclusive, but it seems like that's the case. The excellent Resident Evil 4 VR is exclusive to the new machine, and Oculus's announcement makes no mention of the original Oculus Quest.

As for what's on the horizon for the series, Snoop Dogg says Dr. Dre is making music for "the GTA game that's coming out."