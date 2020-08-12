GTA Online Solomon Movie Props: How to find them all and unlock The Space Interloper Outfit

There's been a robbery at the Richards Majestic Movie Studio, and a set of GTA Online Solomon Movie Props have fallen into the wrong hands, so Mr Richards has called upon you personally to retrieve them. As well as the honour of working for the big man himself, there are financial rewards for tracking down these items in GTA Online, along with a nice cash bonus and a special outfit to unlock once you've collected them all. Finding this memorabilia isn't a simple task, especially as several of the pieces are out and about inside vehicles, but we've got all of the GTA Online Solomon Movie Props locations here along with the information you need to help you on your way.

GTA Online serial killer | GTA Online peyote plants | GTA Online signal jammers | GTA Online action figures | GTA Online playing cards | GTA Online casino chips | GTA Online casino cars | GTA Online casino Penthouse | How to host Casino Missions in GTA Online | Secret GTA Online Casino Missions | GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch | GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards

GTA Online Solomon Movie Props locations

(click map to expand) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

On the map above we've marked the locations of all 10 GTA Online Solomon Movie Props, which you should definitely click on to take an expanded look. Here's a breakdown of what and where everything is:

GTA Online Solomon Movie Props Items:





1: Meltdown Film Reel - Just outside Solomon's office beside a bin

- Just outside Solomon's office beside a bin 2: WIFA Award - On a desk in the back office of the Vanilla Unicorn. You'll need to request a private dance to get in

- On a desk in the back office of the Vanilla Unicorn. You'll need to request a private dance to get in 3: Headdress - In the bathroom on the far east side of the Diamond Casino

- In the bathroom on the far east side of the Diamond Casino 4: Alien Head - On the Beam Me Up mural

- On the Beam Me Up mural 5: Mummy Head - On the porch of an old house

- On the porch of an old house 6: Clapperboard - On a desk in a ground floor office at the Fort Zancudo control tower

- On a desk in a ground floor office at the Fort Zancudo control tower 7: Monster Head - On the rocks to the west of the Altruist Camp





- On the rocks to the west of the Altruist Camp GTA Online Solomon Movie Props Vehicles:





8A: Rumpo Van - Parked in Simmet Alley

- Parked in Simmet Alley 8B: Rumpo Van - Parked outside Darnell Bros. (Lester's clothes factory)

- Parked outside Darnell Bros. (Lester's clothes factory) 8C: Rumpo Van - Driving west over San Andreas Avenue Bridge





- Driving west over San Andreas Avenue Bridge 9A: Pony Van - Parked in the Kortz Center parking lot

- Parked in the Kortz Center parking lot 9B: Pony Van - Parked on the east side of the Epsilon Center

- Parked on the east side of the Epsilon Center 9C: Pony Van - Driving north on Tongva Drive





- Driving north on Tongva Drive 10A: Rebel Pickup - Parked in the alley behind The Hen House

- Parked in the alley behind The Hen House 10B: Rebel Pickup - Parked in the Willie's Supermarket parking lot

- Parked in the Willie's Supermarket parking lot 10C: Rebel Pickup - Driving east on Great Ocean Highway

Note that in addition to the seven items you need to collect, there are also three different vehicles to find which can each spawn at one of three locations, marked as A-C. These appear at random, and many players are having trouble finding them at all, so if you're not getting any luck then try coming back at a different in-game time of day or switching servers. You'll know when one has successfully spawned as a small 'Stranger' blip will appear on your minimap from a distance away, at which point you'll need to be ready to take out some enemies and steal it. You may want to attempt retrieving these vehicles in an invite only session, so other players can't destroy it once you finally get one!

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

As soon as you find one of the GTA Online Solomon Movie Props, the marker will appear on your map to return it to his office. You can continue to collect as many of the items as you like before you drop them off, though we would recommend making delivery before ending your session.

Return all 10 GTA Online Solomon Movie Props to their rightful owner, and as well as earning a total of $150,000 along the way you'll also unlock The Space Interloper Outfit, which can be collected from the chest inside Solomon's office.

GTA 5 Cheats | GTA Online patch notes | How to play GTA Online | GTA Online beginners guide | How to make money fast in GTA Online | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online fastest bikes | GTA Online best weapons | GTA Online best paying missions | GTA Online Gunrunning | GTA Online casino | GTA Online Shark Card

You can also check out our predictions for GTA 6 in the video below: