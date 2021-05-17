GTA Online players are using an ingenious way to lift the game's submarine out of the sea

GTA Online players have figured out how to lift a submarine right out of the sea.

Just below, you can see the experiment from GTA Online players unfolding. It's sort of like a disaster that you can't quite tear your eyes away from, as the player in question uses a military helicopter that has a tank connected it to lift the whole submarine out of the sea, before accidentally rolling it over themselves and exploding the submarine and helicopter in the process.

Underneath the comments of the Reddit post just above, there are players theorizing how they could successfully accomplish the task. Some are suggesting that two players, each in a different helicopter and winching their own tank, should be able to lift the submarine together, which has led to players banding together across different platforms to try and accomplish the feat.

This is hardly the lone impressive player-driven feat we've seen recently in GTA Online. Earlier this year, a group of players held the world's deadliest spelling bee competition, challenging players to successfully spell their way to freedom. One wrong letter, however, and the nearby firing squad would cut short the life of the unfortunate player.

Elsewhere over the last few months, we've seen the lengthy load times of GTA Online get cut down by over half the previous time, due to a fan-made fix. After one persistent player outlined how developer Rockstar could drastically cut down on the online game's loading times, the developer included the fans work in a new patch, thanking the fan who made it possible.

