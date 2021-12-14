GTA Online New Cars still has Mammoth Squaddie as the Lucky Wheel GTA podium vehicle

The last big GTA Online new cars refresh happened back in July, when the Los Santos Tuners update delivered a truckload of street racing vehicles to the city. These fresh rides have a huge number of options attached for customization, which means you can use your artistic skills to give them a totally unique look before showing it off to other petrol heads at the next Car Meet. If you want to get up to speed with those most recent arrivals then we've got all the information on what was added with the Los Santos Tuners update, plus details on the latest GTA Online Lucky Wheel podium vehicle prize.

For a second week we have the GTA Online Mammoth Squaddie on the podium, as the usual weekly update has been pushed back due to the upcoming launch of new GTA Online The Contract story content on December 15. According to the website blurb "long gone are the days of playing army men with other kids. Now you play army men with grownups. And what's more grownup than giving each other a high and tight before piling into an armored truck, stripping to the waist and making revving noises? It's just like the old days, but your mom's not there to make you snacks." If you fancy adding this military beast to your collection, then spin the Lucky Wheel and hope for the right outcome.

If you want to spend your ill-gotten cash on filling your garages, then these fresh rides could be just what you're looking for. Here's a list of the GTA Online new cars from the Los Santos Tuners update that are available now:

Legendary Motorsport:

Annis Euros - $1,800,000 ($1,350,000 trade)

Annis ZR350 - $1,615,000 ($1,211,250 trade)

Dinka Jester RR - $1,970,000 ($1,477,500 trade)

Emperor Vectre - $1,785,000 ($1,338,750 trade)

Obey Tailgater S - $1,495,000 ($1,121,250 trade)

Pfister Comet S2 - $1,878,000 ($1,408,500 trade)

Pfister Growler - $1,627,000 ($1,220,250 trade)

Ubermacht Cypher - $1,550,000 ($1,162,500 trade)





Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

Annis Remus - $1,370,000 ($1,027,000 trade)

Dinka RT3000 - $1,715,000 ($1,286,250 trade)

Karin Calico GTF - $1,995,000 ($1,496,250 trade)

Karin Futo GTX - $1,590,000 ($1,192,500 trade)

Karin Previon - $1,490,000 ($1,117,500 trade)

Karin Sultan RS Classic - $1,789,000 ($1,341,750 trade)

Vapid Dominator ASP - $1,775,000 ($1,331,250 trade)

Vapid Dominator GTT - $1,220,000 ($915,000 trade)

Vulkar Warrener HKR - $1,260,000 ($945,000 trade)

Note that in order to qualify for the Trade Price listed for the purchases above, you need to earn rep by taking part in and winning races, spending time on the Test Track, hanging out at Car Meets, and from daily log in bonuses. For others below, you can only access the Trade Price once that vehicle has been used to execute its related Heist as a leader.

Some of these vehicles are linked with the GTA Online casino, as you can collect them by hitting specific milestones during the casino missions and Heists, or by winning big on the Lucky Wheel by spinning the Podium Car reward, while others are just fancy new additions designed to appeal to the more affluent players. Get ready to check the freshest rides to hit the streets of GTA Online, with our guide to all you need to know about the latest additions of GTA Online new cars.

GTA Online Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle - Mammoth Squaddie

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Make sure you spin the Lucky Wheel on the casino floor every day for a 1 in 20 chance to win the nearby podium vehicle, which at the time of writing is a previously released GTA Online new car in the form of a Mammoth Squaddie worth a cool $1,130,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry. You also have a 1 in 20 chance to win a vehicle discount, giving you money off at one of the vehicle stores for a limited time (48 minutes, or one full in-game day) – you can check if you have any discounts available by going through the Interaction Menu > Inventory > Lucky Wheel Discounts. If you want to improve your chances of winning the podium vehicle then try out the GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch.

What recent GTA Online New Cars are available now

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Following the many vehicles that have been previously released, there are a total of seventeen GTA Online new cars added as part of the Los Santos Tuners update, which can be purchased through the various in-game websites.

GTA Online New Car - Annis Euros

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Sports

Price: $1,800,000 ($1,350,000 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Annis Remus

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Coupe

Price: $1,370,000 ($1,027,000 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Annis ZR350

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Sports

Price: $1,615,000 ($1,211,250 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Dinka Jester RR

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Coupe

Price: $1,970,000 ($1,477,500 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Dinka RT3000

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Coupe

Price: $1,715,000 ($1,286,250 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Emperor Vectre

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Sports

Price: $1,785,000 ($1,338,750 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Karin Calico GTF

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Sports

Price: $1,995,000 ($1,496,250 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Karin Futo GTX

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Sports

Price: $1,590,000 ($1,192,500 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Karin Previon

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Coupe

Price: $1,490,000 ($1,117,500 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Karin Sultan RS Classic

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Sports

Price: $1,789,000 ($1,341,750 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Obey Tailgater S

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Sedan

Price: $1,495,000 ($1,121,250 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Pfister Comet S2

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Sports

Price: $1,878,000 ($1,408,500 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Pfister Growler

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Sports

Price: $1,627,000 ($1,220,250 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Ubermacht Cypher

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Sports

Price: $1,550,000 ($1,162,500 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Vapid Dominator ASP

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Muscle

Price: $1,775,000 ($1,331,250 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Vapid Dominator GTT

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Muscle

Price: $1,220,000 ($915,000 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Vulkar Warrener HKR

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Pick-up

Price: $1,260,000 ($945,000 trade)



