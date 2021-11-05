GTA 3 hidden packages locations to unlock weapons, armor, and cash

GTA 3 hidden packages mark the first appearance of these somewhat infamous recurring collectibles, which require players to fully explore Liberty City and occasionally undertake parkour-esque traversals in order to reach their tricky locations. It's worth making the effort to seek them out though, as in addition to counting towards that 100% completion stat they also unlock some seriously beneficial perks that will help you through the rest of the story. If you're ready to start rounding them up, then we've got details on where to find all 100 GTA 3 hidden packages, and the rewards you'll receive for collecting them.

GTA 3 Hidden Packages Rewards

For each of the GTA 3 hidden packages you pick up you'll receive a $1,000 bonus, which is much more generous than in subsequent games. You'll also unlock the following weapon/item spawns at your safehouses for every 10 packages found:

10 GTA 3 Hidden Packages: Pistol

20 GTA 3 Hidden Packages: Uzi

30 GTA 3 Hidden Packages: Grenades

40 GTA 3 Hidden Packages: Shotgun

50 GTA 3 Hidden Packages: Body Armor

60 GTA 3 Hidden Packages: Molotov Cocktails

70 GTA 3 Hidden Packages: AK-47

80 GTA 3 Hidden Packages: Sniper Rifle

90 GTA 3 Hidden Packages: M16

100 GTA 3 Hidden Packages: Rocket Launcher plus $1,000,000

Finding 20 GTA 3 hidden packages should be your initial goal, as this means you'll have a steady supply of Uzi ammo for drive-bys while in a vehicle. You should also aim to gather 50 packages as quickly as possible once you've unlocked the second island, as this means you'll always have a supply of Body Armor to keep protected as the combat difficulty increases during the story.

GTA 3 Hidden Packages in Portland Island

To get things started, there are 33 GTA 3 hidden packages on Portland Island, which is the first location you'll have access to.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #1

At the end of the waterfront path above the road tunnel.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #2

On the rooftop of Head Radio, accessed by jumping from the El Train tracks above the building.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #3

On the rooftop of the AM gas station, accessed by jumping down from the street above the building.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #4

Inside Easy Credit Autos.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #5

Down the side of Salvatore's mansion.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #6

Below Salvatore's mansion, on the ledge above the beach.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #7

Behind the wall at the corner of the building.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #8

In the middle of the parking lot near the El Burro payphone.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #9

Within the trees opposite the El Burro payphone parking lot.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #10

Down the alleyway beside the building a block south of the AM gas station.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #11

Within the partially constructed building, accessed from the rear.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #12

In the wide sloping alleyway between the buildings near Salvatore's mansion.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #13

On the rooftop with two water towers – jump southwest from Luigi's Sex Club 7 roof to reach it.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #14

On the rooftop of Luigi's Sex Club 7, accessed by the stairs.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #15

On the rooftop opposite Luigi's Sex Club 7, accessed by the stairs.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #16

Within the Chinatown subway station near the bathrooms.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #17

Inside the ground floor level of the Rush Construction Company building site.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #18

In a backyard alleyway under lots of washing lines.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #19

In the tunnel between SupaSave and Eight Ball's.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #20

On the rooftop of SupaSave, accessed by jumping from the El Train tracks above.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #21

Down the alleyway behind New Hong Hung Inc.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #22

On the Chinatown rooftop opposite Roast Peking Duck, accessed by the stairs.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #23

Down the alleyway next to Roast Peking Duck.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #24

Inside the Bitch'n' Dog Food compound.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #25

On the rooftop of Liberty Pharmaceuticals.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #26

On the awning between warehouses at Portland Docks, accessed by taking the stairs to the roof of the warehouse opposite and jumping across.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #27

Behind the wall opposite the entrance to Portland Industrial Estate.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #28

Behind the fence opposite Joey's Auto Painting.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #29

Behind the wall and billboards found at the end of the Callahan Bridge next to the Saw Mill.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #30

On the rooftop of the Saw Mill, accessed by a dirt pile at the other end of the building near the entrance gate.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #31

Inside the Turtle Head Fish Co compound on the south coast – unless you jump the walls you'll need a Garbage Truck or Fish Van to get in.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #32

At the end of the pier behind a blue shipping container.

GTA 3 Hidden Package #33

On a small island off the coast near Turtle Head Fish Co – use a boat to reach it.

