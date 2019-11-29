Grab Red Dead Redemption 2 for half off with this rare discount at Walmart

Sprawling open-world games from Rockstar hold onto their value for a long time, so a discount like this on Red Dead Redemption 2 is akin to an early Christmas miracle. This Black Friday game deal will get you a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 for $30 at Walmart for either PS4 or Xbox One . That's half off of Red Dead Redemption 2's standard price of $59.99, and very likely the best deal you're going to see on the game for months (if not until Black Friday 2020)

If you played the original Red Dead Redemption, you probably don't need to be sold on its sequel (or prequel, technically speaking). If you haven't, know that it's easily the biggest and broadest video game western story ever told - or you can totally disregard the story and just roam around being a mountain man as you hunt for pelts and fish up dinner for your camp. All that's just starting to describe the single-player campaign, and it's not even touching on Red Dead Online.

Much more than a standard multiplayer mode, Red Dead Online is very much its own game that just happens to share a map and mechanics with its single-player counterpart. You can create your own cowpoke and then ride out with friends, strangers, or just your little lonesome self on an odyssey across the online old west. Also, you can get cool rewards just for collecting weird stuff and mailing it to some lady. It's great!

Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 | $30 at Walmart, was $59.99

Come for the latest open-world game from the creators of Grand Theft Auto at half off, stay for the fishing and emotionally complex characters.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One | $30 at Walmart, was $59.99

It's pretty darn rare to see a deal this good on the latest flagship release from Rockstar Games, so snap it up while you can.View Deal